Diplomatic Enclave: Friendly overtures?

President-elect Donald Trump, whose unexpected victory sent ripples through world capitals, pledged to “get along with all nations willing to get along with us” in his victory speech. Trump’s main focus during the campaign was on making “America great again”, on the economy, trade and immigration. Foreign policy had not been a major factor in the Trump campaign and it is unlikely that Trump would be heavily engaged in foreign policy area in the early days of his administration. It is likely that the intensive briefings that the President-elect would get over the next 10 weeks till the inauguration in January would bring clarity to his foreign policy.



In the sole speech that he gave on foreign policy, Trump listed three priorities — fight against terrorism and radical Islam, resetting ties with Russia and China and his concept of ‘America First’. India did not find mention in it, though he made desultory references to India in other context. In his rallies he had bracketed India with China and Japan for taking American jobs.



India would not be an immediate area of attention for the new US President, especially as there are no pending issues with Washington. It is also unlikely that there would be much change in the present trajectory of India-US relations since there is bipartisan support in the US for better relations with India. Ties have been on the upswing in the past decade and a half through the Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama



administrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invested enormous energy in the relationship with outgoing President Obama; he would need to infuse similar vigour in reaching out to the new dispensation in Washington.



Trump’s main priority would be ties with Russia and China and the trade ties with Mexico, Canada and Europe. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have made friendly overtures during the presidential campaign. If Washington moves ahead to lower tensions with Russia, it would have a significant impact on geo-politics in the region, including on India, which has been trying to balance its ties with the two major powers. An equable relationship with Russia could curtail Moscow’s increasing dependence on China. Trump has not opposed Russia’s involvement in Syria and West Asia but has talked of renegotiating the US-Iran nuclear agreement.



Trump has been critical of China but the criticism has focused mainly on trade issues. He has not mentioned the South China Sea issue, which has Beijing at cross-purposes with its maritime neighbours. The American rebalance toward Asia may fade away and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement is likely to be buried. But China’s leadership is pragmatic and can be expected to try to work through the trade related differences to reduce the sting of the American pivot to contain China.



Among allies not pulling their weight, he identified Japan, hinting that the US could withdraw its nuclear umbrella over Japan. Any move that leaves Japan vulnerable before an aggressive China would have important implications in the East and Southeast Asian region. Trump’s emphasis on “America First” could result in a shrinking of American footprint in the Asia-Pacific region, which could affect the American image abroad. Much of it would depend on the kind of people Donald Trump appoints to key positions in his administration.



Indians can draw satisfaction that Trump addressed a rally organised by Indian American businessman Shalabh Kumar’s Republican Hindu Coalition in New Jersey where he said: “I love Hindu” and his son visited a Hindu temple for Diwali. Kumar is a prominent donor to the Trump campaign. Trump may find that building a wall along the Mexican border to cut off illegal immigration would not be feasible, but his antipathy to outsourcing and H-1B visa for skilled migrants could result in the curtailment of the visa scheme. Trump’s emphasis on jobs and immigrants would hurt Indian IT companies and affect remittance flows to India at a time when falling oil prices had hit Indian workers and remittances from the Gulf region. Trade issues can acquire a harder edge in Indo-US ties.



Trump’s anti-Muslim, anti-terrorism rhetoric has been aimed mainly at the ISIS and the West Asian region. He has described Pakistan as a ‘problem’, and his Indian-American supporters expect that he would be tough on Pakistan. But his reaction to Pakistan would be tempered by its role as the main supply route for American troops in Afghanistan.



Anti-globalisation and influx of immigrants or refugees has gripped not only America but several European countries as well. Europe has already had its Brexit moment when the UK voted to quit the European Union, mainly over accentuated fears of immigration. Germany and France are showing signs of public discontent over migration. But, new governments have to convert campaign time rhetoric and simplistic solutions into workable policies once in office.



