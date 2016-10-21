Diplomatic Enclave: Diplomatic faux pas?

Prime minister Narendra Modi elevated the neighbourhood to a top priority in foreign relations. Dealing with neighouring countries require greater tact and sensitivity than countries at a distance. But the prime minister’s neighbourhood policy has not been well served by his colleagues. Despite the advice to his ministerial colleagues to refrain from ‘chest-thumping’, his defence minister and the junior minister for home affairs continue with their byte-a-day garrulity. A tweet by Kiren Rijiju touched a sore point with Myanmar even as State Counsellor and foreign minister Aung San Suu Kyi was in Delhi for bilateral meetings after the Bimstec summit.



Rijiju’s tweet on the surgical strikes along the LoC linked to a 2015 article that claimed Indian troops had entered Myanmar to strike at militant camps. (He deleted the tweet by late evening). In June 2015, the government had announced that Indian troops had destroyed militant camps along the India-Myanmar border after 18 Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush in Manipur. The Indian strikes took place with the tacit support of the Myanmar government. But Myanmar was embarrassed and forced to protest when junior information minister Rajyavardhan Rathore bragged that the strikes had taken place inside Myanmar.



Sovereignty and inviolability of borders are important issues especially when border areas are not well-manned. Even with Bangladesh, border management was a critical issue in bilateral ties till the land boundary agreement settled the border areas. Harping on India’s ability to carry out surgical strikes across the borders does not carry a good message to capitals in the neighbourhood, even to friendly neighbours.



Though the Indian government apologised to Myanmar, the issue has not been forgotten. Its lingering effect was evident in the joint statement where both sides expressed their “mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” and also underscored “mutual respect for the already demarcated boundary between the two countries.” An unusual expression when there is no border dispute between them.



Myanmar is a country in transition, in the process of moving to democratic governance. Since the National League of Democracy government came to power last March, it has been working to reset its foreign relations after decades of self-isolation and economic sanctions. Foreign minister Suu Kyi, who is the driving force of the NLD government, travelled to China in August (her first foreign visit) and then to the US in September. These visits were indicative of her government’s independent or non-aligned foreign policy, of striking a balance between the two powers.



China has had close ties with Myanmar from the time when it was Myanmar’s main ally, but ties came under strain as Chinese influence became too overpowering. But their relations have been reviving in the recent past. Myanmar has indicated that it wants a “healthy balance” in its ties with China and India, with a “neutral foreign policy.” The impression that India’s interaction with Myanmar had slowed down was dispelled by two visits - Myanmar’s president Htin Kyaw visit to India in the last week of August and Suu Kyi’s recent visit. Her earlier unhappiness over India’s growing interaction with Myanmar’s military regime, has given way to a more pragmatic acceptance of strategic imperatives.



Suu Kyi has herself been under pressure from western governments and human rights groups over the treatment of the minority Rohingya Muslim community, who are labeled as Bangladeshi migrants in Myanmar. Human rights activists have criticised Suu Kyi for not speaking in favour of the Rohingya, who were displaced from their homes during the violence against them in 2012 and are still living in camps. While in Delhi, Suu Kyi explained that the government was working for national reconciliation between different communities. The Rohingya issue had many complexities and could not be resolved in a day in a very young democracy. Nine soldiers were killed in a violent attack on three Myanmar border posts along the Bangladesh border recently. Two men were arrested and handed over to the Myanmar authorities by the Bangladesh government. According to the Myanmar government the leader of the militant group had received training in Pakistan.



Suu Kyi expressed the hope that India with its experience could help Myanmar make democratic culture take root in the country. “We look to India with its experience of federalism to teach us how we may best bring all our peoples into the process,” she said.



India has offered developmental assistance of almost $2 billion, with a focus on projects to improve connectivity and institutional building. However, Indian connectivity projects have been long delayed due to a variety of reasons on both sides. India has a better record in the implementation of institution building projects such as an IT institute, rice bio-park and upgradation of two hospitals. India needs to build a steady and careful engagement with Myanmar, keeping in mind the sensitivities of the relationship.



