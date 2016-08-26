Diplomatic Enclave: Aligned to a cause

Venezuelan foreign minister Delcy Rodriguez was in Delhi last week to invite prime minister Narendra Modi to attend the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit that is being held in the South American country next month. Venezuela is hosting the 17th NAM summit while it is in the midst of a full-blown economic crisis. The oil dependent Venezuelan economy has been hit hard by the falling oil prices.



External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has assured her visiting Venezuelan counterpart that India would attend the summit to be held at the resort island of Margarita from September 17-18. During the meeting with the Venezuelan foreign minister, Swaraj underlined the importance that India attaches to the Non-Aligned Movement as one of its founder members, according to an official statement.



She added that the level of India’s participation at the NAM meeting would be conveyed to Caracas soon.



Venezuela is keen to have prime minister Modi attend the summit and has twice extended an invitation but has not received a response as yet. There are indications that Modi, who will be attending two summits in early September, may not go to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Modi is to attend the G20 summit at Hangzhou, China, from September 4-5, where he is expected to meet US President Barack Obama. He will then travel to Laos to attend the India-Asean summit on September 6-7. In case Modi does not attend the NAM summit, the other option would be for vice president Hamid Ansari to lead the Indian delegation, since just a ministerial delegation from India would be a significant downgrading of India’s representation at the meeting.



India has always been represented by the prime minister at the NAM summits; the sole exception was in 1979 during the short-lived caretaker government of Charan Singh. Modi’s absence would be a break in tradition that would be seen to indicate India’s declining interest in the grouping. Modi’s disinterest became evident when he did not attend the 60th anniversary of the Bandung Conference in Jakarta in 2015. NAM had its origins in the Bandung Conference which brought together the leaders who later established the Non-Aligned Movement. It was Sushma Swaraj who represented India at the high-profile commemorative function in Jakarta.



NAM had a significant role to play during the Cold War period of providing a neutral grouping of nations. It lost its importance for many countries after the end of the intense superpower rivalry but later reoriented itself to a focus on economic and development issues in the era of globalisation. NAM is still a grouping comprising about two-thirds of the members of the United Nations. Despite its limitations, NAM continues to provide a forum for developing countries to articulate their views.



Though the BJP has been dismissive of NAM, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had attended all NAM summits during his tenure as prime minister. Manmohan Singh attended the last NAM summit that was held in Teheran in 2012 at a time when the United States was in the midst of intensifying the sanctions and isolation regime against Iran over its nuclear programme. The majority of the NAM membership attended the Tehran meeting despite American attempts to isolate Iran to the extent of trying to dissuade UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon from attending.



The US has a similar fraught relationship with Venezuela. Relations between Washington and Caracas have been tense ever since Venezuela took a turn towards a socialist regime under Hugo Chavez in 1998. Washington has been looking for a “regime change” in Venezuela ever since — it recently issued a presidential decree describing Venezuela as an “unusual threat to US national security”, and extended sanctions against the country for another year.



Venezuela is India’s largest trade partner in Latin America and an important supplier of crude oil to us. But Indian pharmaceutical companies, who were major suppliers of drugs to the country, have been severely affected by the Venezuelan economic crisis and the collapse of the Bolivar currency. The two foreign ministers discussed the question of pending payments to Indian public and private sector companies as the Venezuelan minister assured that an early resolution of the matter. There have been some proposals for a barter oil-for-drugs deal to tide over the problem.



As the Modi government has drawn closer to Washington, there has been no mention of NAM in relation to India’s foreign policy. Much derided in the West, NAM still continues to draw its members despite the rise of a plethora of regional organisations. India has had a leading role as a founder member of NAM. Even as India makes new friends and allies, NAM has not lost its relevance for India as yet to be treated in a lackadaisical manner.



