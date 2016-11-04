Diplomatic Dnclave: Restoring relation

Nepal and India are moving ahead to restore their ties after the agitation in Nepal’s Madhes region led to cutting off the main supply routes from the Indian border, in what Kathmandu called the economic blockade by India. Two visits by prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda since he took over as Nepal’s PM of Nepal for the second time in August and a state visit by President Pranab Mukherjee have brought back the traditional goodwill in the ties.



The Indian President’s state visit has been perceived as a visit that would restore India-Nepal relations, bringing them out of the morass of the KP Oli tenure and the economic blockade at the border. But it was also described as a ‘fence-mending visit’ in the Nepali media, reflecting the rancour over the effects of the economic blockade.



Bilateral ties had soured after Nepal promulgated its new constitution, which did not address the demands of the Madhes (Terai) region resulting in a violent agitation. The prolonged agitation cut off the main supply routes from the Indian border into Nepal, affecting the imports of petroleum and essential commodities and causing widespread hardship to the people. Kathmandu blamed India for the economic blockade and turned to China for assistance. The blockade ended when the government amended the Constitution to address some of the Madhesi demands. Prime Minister KP Oli visited India and said misunderstandings had been removed. But the resentment lingered.



Earlier this year, Kathmandu abruptly cancelled a visit by Nepali President Bidhya DeviBhandari to India as the government came under threat of losing its majority. Oli charged India of being behind the bit to topple him. He lost power two months later. Relations improved after the Maoist-led government took over in August.



Kathmandu accorded a high priority to the presidential visit from India, the first in almost two decades. Taking a leaf from the old protocol of the days when foreign visits were a rarity, the government sought to honour the Indian President by declaring a public holiday on the day he was in Kathmandu. However, in the bitter and fractious politics of Kathmandu Prachanda was forced to counter criticism by announcing that there would be a public holiday for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit as well. Xi was expected to visit Kathmandu on his way to the Brics summit in Goa. The visit was put off after the change in government in Kathmandu and is likely to be announced soon.



Presidential visits are largely ceremonial and symbolic in nature, but President Mukherjee’s visit had a greater significance because of his long involvement with Nepal during the various positions he has held in government. He has personally engaged with the broad spectrum of the political leadership in Nepal and was External Affairs Minister when the India-backed comprehensive peace-agreement was signed in 2006 ending the decade long Maoist insurgency. His itinerary included Pokhara and Janakpur, the birth place of Sita, site of the Janaki temple and the main town of the Madhes region. In November 2014 Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been keen to visit Janakpur after a Saarc summit, but the idea had been dropped due to security reasons.



India-Nepal ties had been on a high following the two trips by Modi in 2014, but the constitutional embroglio, the economic blockade and a pro-China tilt of the KP Oli government had taken the ties to the lowest point in several decades. Nepal is not a small country by any count, but it is bound by two large neighbours, which generates a type of small country syndrome. Nepal’s sovereignty gets tied up in any India-Nepal issue, whether it is trade, hydro-power projects, or cultural issues. Some Nepali politicians see an Indian hand at work, especially at times of political uncertainty in Kathmandu’s era of revolving governments. India needs to be sensitive, even overly sensitive to local sentiments in neighbouring countries, particularly in Nepal where the ties are much closer across the open border.



For a long time, China had eschewed a large public presence in Nepal despite individual Nepali politicians trying to draw Beijing into playing a bigger role. As China seeks to expand its influence in its periphery with the Belt and Road Initiative, Beijing has proposed several large infrastructure projects including a rail connection between them.



Nepal’s ties with China are likely to deepen, but India will remain Nepal’s main market, main access route for imports, an important employer and source of remittances and a major development partner aside from the strong cultural bonds. Nepali governments will try to maintain balance in their ties with India and China. Though Nepal is looking for Chinese assistance and investment in large infrastructure projects, “Nepal cannot develop without help from India, there is no other alternative,” as a senior Nepali leader said at a seminar in India.



