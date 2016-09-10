Decoded: Sukshma Hospi-cash

In this column, FC gives its view on new financial products launched in the market. This is a subjective view. Investors are advised to take professional help in selecting a product and not reach a decision only on the basis of these reviews.



What: Sukshma Hospi-cash by Future Generali India Insurance is a micro-insurance cash benefit plan specifically designed to take care of the incidental expenses during hospitalisation. It provides a fixed benefit for each day of hospitalisation irrespective of the actual medical cost.



For whom: The product targets the economically vulnerable population who tend to lose their daily wage earnings during hospitalisation. Future Generali has a medical reimbursement product for the micro insurance market and in combination with Hospi-cash, the insured gets a full cover which will take care of the hospital expenses and the loss of income during the period. The target customer is anyone who can afford a premium as low as Rs 38 per annum.



Features: This product is offered on individual sum insured basis or on family floater basis covering self, spouse and up to three dependent children. The entry age ranges between 6 months and 65 years. One can choose from different options of under 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 days of hospitalisation. If the insured is hospitalised in intensive care unit, he will receive twice the daily benefit amount. ICU benefit is available for maximum period of 10 days for each hospitalisation and maximum 20 days during the policy period.



Premium: The premium is determined by the choice of days of hospitalisation and age of the insured. If a person aged below 45 years opts for five days of hospitalisation and a daily cash benefit of Rs 1,000, he will have to pay a premium of Rs 359 and this will go up to Rs 546 if the person is above 45 years. The premium will go up by less than Rs 50 if he chooses 10-day or 15-day option. In the family-floater plan, discounts are available for the additional members. In order to receive a cash benefit of Rs 300 for a 15-day hospitalisation, a family of three members, including a child, will have to pay a premium of Rs 490. Maternity benefit will have a loading of 30 per cent with waiting period of nine months and 40 per cent for without waiting period.



Exclusions: Hospitalisation for cosmetic treatments, plastic surgery, refractive error corrective procedures, experimental, investigational or unproven procedures and non-allopathic treatment are excluded from the cover. General weakness, sexually transmitted disease, intentional self-injury and mental illness too are excluded. The policy does not apply outside the country.



FC Verdict: The cash benefit plan has to be taken along with a medical reimbursement to get the full benefit. If the policyholder is getting hospitalised in government hospitals, even a daily cash benefit will do. A daily benefit of Rs 100 is not sufficient for even for a low-income person. But the premium is as low as Rs 38 for five days and is a good price.



