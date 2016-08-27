LoginRegister
Decoded: PNB Metlife Mera Wealth Plan

By Falaknaaz Syed Aug 26 2016

Tags: Opinion

For regular premium, the life cover will be 10 times the annual premium

In this column, FC gives its view on new financial products launched in the market. This is a subjective view. Investors are advised to take professional help in selecting a product and not reach a decision only on the basis of these reviews.

Product Features: This is a unit linked plan. You can buy the plan offline and online too. The policy offers a loyalty additions every year from end of 6th policy year till maturity. There are six fund options to choose from. Customers can choose between self-managed or systematic transfer option based on their risk appetite.

Sum Assured: Incase of single premium plans, the minimum sum assured is 1.25 times of single premium. For regular premium, the life cover will be 10 times the annual premium.

Premium Payment & Policy Term: The premium payment options are 5 years, 10 years, regular pay or pay single premium. For single premium, the policy term options are 10 to 20 years. Those who choose 5 year premium payment, the policy term options are 10 to 20 years. For 10 years premium payment, the policy term is 11 to 30 years while a person choosing regular premium payment can choose a policy term of 10 to 30 years.

Death Benefit: In case the policyholder dies, the nominee will receive the death benefit which will be higher of the fund value or sum assured or 105 per cent of the total premiums paid excluding service tax.

Maturity Benefit: On survival of the policyholder till the end of the policy term, the total fund value is payable.

Charges: The premium allocation charge varies between 2 to 4 per cent of the premium in the premier mode but is nil if the policy is bought online. The policy administration charge is lower of Rs 6000 or (2.20 per cent of pemium increasing at 3 per cent per annum) for regular premium policies while it is lower of Rs 6000 or (Rs 850 increasing at 3 per cent per annum) for single pay policies. The fund management charges vary from 1 to 1.25 per cent depending on the fund you have chosen. In addition mortality charge will apply.

FC Verdict: The charges in this plan are higher compared to Ulip plans from other insurers. A life cover that is 10 times your annual premium is not sufficient to cover all your liabilities. As a thumb rule, you should compulsorily have a term insurance cover that is 10-12 times your annual income. Also remember a Ulip contract does not allow you to surrender or withdraw monies during the first five years while you can exit a mutual fund anytime by paying one per cent penalty. If you choose a Ulip, remember that you need to stay invested for a long term to recover all your charges and get better returns. If your intention is to save taxes then you could look at equity linked tax saving scheme that have predictable cost and come with a three-year lockin.

