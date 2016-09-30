Decoded: LIC's Bima Diamond

In this column, FC gives its view on new financial products launched in the market. This is a subjective view. Investors are advised to take professional help in selecting a product and not reach a decision only on the basis of these reviews.



What: LIC’s Bima Diamond is a non-linked, with profit, limited premium payment money-back type plan, which offers a combination of protection and savings. It is a close-ended plan, which shall be available for sale up to August 31, 2017, coinciding with the diamond jubilee year of the corporation.



Policy terms: There are options of three policy terms in Bima Diamond – 16 years, 20 years and 24 years. On maturity, the insured will get extended free insurance cover of 50 per cent of the basic sum assured for a period of half the policy term.



For whom: The minimum entry age for the plan is 14 years (completed) and the maximum entry age is 50 years (nearest birthday) for policy term of 16 years, 45 years (nearest birthday) for policy term of 20 years and 41 years (nearest birthday) for policy term of 24 years. The maximum maturity age is 66 years (nearest birthday) for policy term of 16 years and 65 years (nearest birthday) for policy terms of 20 and 24 years.



Investment norms: The minimum sum assured (SA) to be opted for is Rs 1 lakh and in multiples of Rs 20,000 thereafter. The upper limit of investment is Rs 5 lakh. The premium paying term for 16-year policy is 10 years, 20-year policy is 12 years and 24-year policy is 15 years.



Liquidity: This plan also takes care of liquidity needs through loan facility and periodic money back.



Benefits: In case of death within five years, SA on death shall be payable and in case of death after 5 years but before maturity, loyalty addition (if any) along with SA on death will be payable. In case of death during extended cover period, 50 per cent of basic SA will be paid. On survival, 15 per cent of basic SA at the end of every fourth year till four years before maturity will be payable in case of 16-year and 20-year policies, while for 25-year policy, the rate of money back is 12 per cent of basic SA. On maturity, the insured will get ‘SA on maturity’ along with loyalty addition, if any. The SA on maturity for 16-year policy is 55 per cent of basic SA, while for 20-year and 24-year policies, it is 40 per cent of basic SA.



FC Verdict: Although maximum SA one may opt for is only Rs 5 lakh, but liquidity through money back and extended free insurance cover make it quite handy. However, the return will be very low, unless reinvestment value of the money received through money back is considered.



