Decoded: Birla Sun Life Resurgent India Fund – Series 1

In this column, FC gives its view on new financial products launched in the market. This is a subjective view. Investors are advised to take professional help in selecting a product and not reach a decision only on the basis of these reviews.



What Is It: It is a close-ended equity scheme with tenure of 3.5 years from Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company that aims to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities that are likely to benefit from recovery in the Indian economy.



NFO Period: August 25 to September 8. Minimum investment amount is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Rs 10 thereafter.



Plans and Options: One may opt for regular or direct plan and choose either growth or dividend payout option.



Asset Allocation & Benchmark: Birla Sun Life Resurgent India Fund – Series 1 scheme aims to deploy 80-100 per cent of its corpus in equity and equity related securities and 0-20 per cent in cash, money market of debt instruments. The performance benchmark for the scheme is S&P BSE 200.



Expense Ratio & Load: The scheme will levy an annual recurring expense ratio that across various categories of expenses can add up to 2.8 per cent. No exit load is applicable as it’s a close-ended scheme.



FC Verdict: As the asset allocation norm allows 80 to 100 per cent investments in equity and equity related securities, the investment manager may adopt an aggressive investment strategy in order to optimise the objective the scheme. So, the scheme is appropriate for investors who understand the risks involved.



As it is a close-ended scheme, lack of redemption pressure will provide a good opportunity for fund manager to chalk out an investment plan that will optimise the return in 3.5 years. But much will depend upon how Indian economy performs during the investment tenure, as 3.5-year period is not a very big one to re-strategise the investment in case of any adverse situation. As the performance of global economy and global markets also have large impact on domestic market sentiment, it will also affect the return.



Unlike open ended funds, investors can’t opt of systematic investment plan (SIP) in this scheme to avail the benefit of rupee-cost-averaging, and will have to make lump sum investment with the hope that the economy and markets will improve during the investment period giving superior return.



Moreover, in case of close-ended funds, investors don’t have flexibility to redeem their units according to market situation and in case of capital loss on maturity, they will have no option but to re-invest the amount in some open-ended fund, if they don’t want to end up in loss.



