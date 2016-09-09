A Moveable Feast: The man behind Sharjah Cup

One morning in the early spring of 2001, I had a surprise visitor. He was professor Abdul Karim Kamlani (AKK) who taught me at St Xavier’s College. When I was in college, the classes started at 6 am and ended at 9 am. After his classes, professor Kamlani would head straight for Duncan House in (the then) Dalhousie Square to work as the chief accountant of Philips Carbon Black (PCBL) — a RPG company.



AKK was undoubtedly one of the best accounting professors the college has ever had and he was worshipped by his students. When I joined Price Waterhouse as an article clerk I was assigned to the audit team of PCBL. I had the unenviable task of auditing my respected professor.



AKK was very happy in the classroom but not in his workplace. He was impeccably dressed in a suit and a tie but sat in the corner of a hall. He did not have a room of his own. In the boxwalla culture of Calcutta in those days, this was a problem. In addition, he had the misfortune of working under a boss who did not have a fraction of his intellect. Soon he was frustrated and left for the UAE and I lost touch with him.



In UAE, he worked his way up in the Bukhatir group and became finance director. He told me that his chairman — the famous Abdul­rahman Bukhatir, the father of the Sharjah Cup, was toying with the idea of a business expansion in the technology area. AKK had suggested that he should take the advice of his former student i.e. yours truly. I was indeed rather flattered. I requested my partner Joydeep Datta Gupta, who had a right blend of technology and business sense, to accompany me.



Joydeep and I landed in Dubai in April 2001. We went to meet the client team in Sharjah. Abdul­rahman Bukhatir, the founder and chairman, was holding court with his son Salah Abdulrahman Buk­hatir and Saeed Ghobash, who was a member of his board of directors and a well-connected businessman in his own right. Among the Indians on the client-side were professor Kamlani and Buda (Buddhadeb) Mukherjee, whom I knew, as he was an alumnus of Price Waterhouse.



Bukhatir did not waste any time. He wanted our advice on whether to start a dotcom company which would “monetise the eyeballs of his cricket viewers” and whether going into a software venture was a good idea?



Bukhatir was a remarkable entrepreneur, quick to spot opportunities and agile to convert them into a business. He was the man behind the one day international (ODI) cricket games. His business model hinged on an opportunity created by a combination of geo-politics, the growing power of the electronic media and the sub-continental craze for cricket. What piqued my curiosity most was: why had the business sprouted in Sharjah?



Sharjah is one of the smaller members of the United Arab Emirates. It is not as daring as Dubai nor as rich as Abu Dhabi. There are no watering holes in Sharjah for which Manama and Beirut are notorious. The denizens of Sharjah do not even play cricket. Why on earth did multitudes of people come to watch the game of cricket in the middle of a hot desert? Defying all logic of the naysayers, ODIs were wildly successful. They changed cricket forever. Between 1984 and 2003, more than 200 ODI matches were played between India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The national teams could not play against each other in their home countries. Sharjah was the safe, neutral ground. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium known as the “oasis of cricket” even entered the Guinness Book of World Records for hosting a record number of ODI matches.



There were good reasons for the success. UAE always had a large population from South Asia. They all flocked to the stadium which expanded its capacity to 27,000. Compared to the Eden Gardens or the Wankhede, it is small. But as Bukhatir patiently explained to me — stadium capacity in this business is a red herring. “There may come a time when instead of collecting gate money, I may have to pay people to come and fill the stadium. They hire extras in Bollywood movies –don’t they? The real money is in advertising, television rights, franchises, sponsorships and merchandising,” he told me.



Kerry Packer understood this money game, but could not scale. How could Bukhatir scale? What was different in Sharjah? First, the ODIs were commercially sponsored. Second, the cricketers from the sub-continent thought they played for a good cause while they had a great time. The tournaments were called the “The Cricketers’ Benefit Fund Series (CBFS).” The professed objective was to honour cricketers of the past and present generations from India and Pakistan, with benefit purses in recognition of their services to the game of cricket. Third, the target audience consisted of cash-rich but time-poor people. Therefore, the matches were played in a limited over format with floodlights. Some folks from the Indian sub-continent watched the cricket matches in Sharjah. But the vast majority watched them from the comfort of their homes in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bang­ladesh. Lastly, in the business of cricket, the core market is the sub-continent not Australia. Much later IPL learnt from Sharjah and tweaked the model.



We were dealing with two questions which were somewhat distinct. The first question was whether the Bukhatir group should enter the software business as a greenfield project or through an acquisition. They had a subsidiary called Emitac, which was the authorised distributors of HP. The idea was to set up within Emitac an offshore software delivery centre.



His son Salah’s mother was originally from Pakistan. He had connections in Pakistan. Salah suggested that an offshore software centre should be opened in Karachi. My recommendation was firmly in the negative. Karachi was too unstable a place for an offshore delivery centre. The clients would not have confidence in the centre’s ability to sustain operation. Besides, a green-field operation was too risky for a group which had little experience in the software industry. Instead, we advised them to look for an acquisition target in India. Salah was keen on the Karachi venture. He was not happy at all that we poured cold water on his pet project. He sarcastically asked if the Indian in me was speaking. I could have kept quiet but I preferred not to. I explained that we were paid to provide good and objective advice to our clients even if it meant we had to disagree with them. We were hired to protect the client’s money from risky gambles and, yes, it was the professional in me which was speaking. I think the Bukhatir group did not make the acquisition and abandoned the idea of foraying into the software business in Karachi. They stuck to the knitting i.e. the IT infrastructure and solutions business.



The next question was whether they should start a dotcom company to monetise their huge viewership. The proponents of the dotcom company were harping on the sky-rocketing valuations of dotcom companies. They were, however, evasive on the revenue model and vague on the cash projections. Bukhatir was quietly watching us debate and argue without taking sides. His team were clearly afflicted by the dotcom fever. Irrational exuberance was the predominant sentiment in the room. After looking at the projections, data and revenue model I was convinced that a dotcom company with the goal of monetising customer footfalls of the Sharjah Cup was a disaster waiting to happen. As all clients in the end ask, Bukhatir asked: What is your advice? We said, “Unequi­vocally and without any doubts, no”. Bukhatir killed the project.



If he looked back today, Bukhatir would feel happy that he hired a consulting firm that saved him unrequited cash burns in an unviable venture. PwC was not looking for follow-up assignments. We prevented our client from investing funds in a business that did not pass the cash-flow test. We now know what happened when the dotcom bubble burst. But then, the wisdom by hindsight was unavailable to us.



(Roopen Roy was the managing director of PWC India, thereafter managing director of Deloitte Consulting India and is the founder and CEO of Sumantrana, a strategy advisory firm)



