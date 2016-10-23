Avoiding not-so-obvious on mails a key to B2B success

In the business-to-busi­ness marketing, emails are critical for lead generation. It is a tried and tested technique for some time now. And most B2B marketers allocate sufficient resources for this activity, which is regularly carried out.



According to a recent survey of B2B marketers, over 80% plan to increase their digital marketing spends this year and 70% confirmed that emails have been most effective in achieving their marketing objectives.



However the success of this most critical component of B2B marketing can give disastrous results if certain very obvious and some not-so-obvious mistakes are ignored. Let me point out some of the most common habits marketers have within their marketing armour.



Most marketers make emailers that are suitable only for desktops and not hand held devices. Why do many marketers believe that their customers will only read emails on their desktops or laptops? Why not on mobile phones or ipads? In fact more than 50% of the b2b executives check their emails on mobile devices as majority of them move outside offices on work. If you doubt this research, just check how many of your customers do this and you will get the picture. What should be even more interesting for marketers is to know that most executives delete the emails that do not display well or take time to open up in a mobile device. This is true of html files designed for desktops that do not open up correctly on a smartphone. The trick is to test every mailer in all types of devices before doing the blast. Today, every executive is mobile and moves out of offices most of the time. And yet they need to be always connected to the office and the business world. They may therefore connect with their mobile, laptop, tablets or desktops all at once. Seamless connectivity is the buzzword. Therefore as a marketer you cannot take the risk of assuming, which device he will use for checking your mail.



Avoid messages that are broad in nature, as one size does not fit all.



You cannot be everything to every customer. And to satisfy all your customers with one mailer with loads of information pumped into the content. Who is going to read a long mail do you think? If your response rate is low from such mails there is no wonder. I have seen with some of my clients' mails that say a lot of stuff when they should have made it simple, short and absolutely clear. As a marketer you should first decide on the segments of customers and prospects you would like to address with specific messages. The understanding of these customer segments is important in order to target the right mailer for them. And therefore writing a clear message with a simple call to action from there is important. The segmented mailing is a must in B2B just as it is in B2C. Marketers should also track where and when the customer has interacted last with their companies. Did they download your whitepaper recently or met with a sales or service representative from your company? Or did they express interest to know more about your company while at a trade show? It is not worth spamming them with generic mailers as they just might get upset with you and discard you for future meetings and business.



Avoid sales pitch in emailers. Most marketers think in desperation of generating leads. Therefore they believe that they need to push their products and services in a mailer to get people to call them back. This is totally misplaced thinking. Even if your prospects in the mailing list have opted in for receiving your mailers or newsletters, they may not yet be ready to start buying anything from you. They may not even want a discussion with you on purchases. So do not push at all in mailers that go out. Do not ask them to get in touch for more information or whether they would like someone to call on them. Instead, use e-mail as a medium to send useful and knowledgeable content to recipients and use it to build your brand.



Do not send mails without measuring the results. I have seen many clients sending emails without a plan to track the success or check Google analytics. That does not make any sense and so please do not do that.



Instead, as a marketer, you should decide what all you need to measure (delivered, opened or browsed or whatever else as the case may be) and plan to capture that data before the mailing campaign has started.



Typical measures include open rates, click-through rates and delivery. With these details you will know which mailers have more success than others and this can lead to self-analysis for improvement. You may also want to test the time of sending, the days and the like to plan your mailing strategy for future. It is also a good practice to try various subject lines to increase open rates. If some of your subscribers are fallen off, plan a different line for them in one blast even if the content is the same. Successful marketers know how to position their companies well with emailers and they know what message to send to whom and when. Avoiding the most obvious and not-so-obvious mistakes will go a long way in building a better ROI.



(The writer is CEO and managing director of CustomerLab Solutions)



