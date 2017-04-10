Why rivers can’t be persons

Since its inception it was intended that the organs of state in independent India will play an active role in all aspects of life. The country was founded on the principle of being a welfare state, but in the past few years the zeal with which lawmakers and judges have continuously waged a battle on individual freedom and liberty has reached new heights. From right to work to right to food and now the utterly bizarre notion of right to internet. The Indian state is determined to give freebies to a vast section of the population at the expense of their hard working citizens.



The latest impish policy decision infringing individual freedom comes from the Uttarakhand High Court which declared a glacier and the river it feeds a legal person. The judgment reads “We, by invoking our parens patriae jurisdiction, declare the Glaciers including Gangotri & Yamunotri, rivers, streams, rivulets, lakes, air, meadows, dales, jungles, forests wetlands, grasslands, springs and waterfalls, legal entity/ legal person/juristic person/juridical person/ moral person/artificial person having the status of a legal person, with all corresponding rights, duties and liabilities of a living person, in order to preserve and conserve them. They are also accorded the rights akin to fundamental rights/ legal rights.” The court used the concept of parens patraie a doctrine that permits the state to step in and serve as a guardian for children, mentally ill, the incompetent, the elderly or disabled persons or citizens who are unable to care for themselves and in their bizarre world connected it to bestowing elements of nature with legal rights equivalent to a citizen of India. This seems even more strange in a country where the state already owns all natural resources to the exclusion of its citizens.



To legally invoke parens patriae, the court had to declare the river a legal person, and in doing so it also committed grave judicial over reach as the power to grant legal status to any person (citizenship in case of natural person or juridical in case of companies or trusts) vests exclusively with the parliament. While these legal rights have been declared, it is a mystery as to what its corresponding liabilities will be. Can we hold the guardians of the river accountable for genocide if it floods? Will the glacier be prosecuted for murder in case of a climbing death? How will water from the river be utilised? Will farmers and the general public have to sign contracts with the river or the glacier (its guardian) to use its resources and be held in violation for not complying with the terms set by the contract? In what way will this status affect the riparian rights of states and citizens alike who need to utilise the water?



All these questions perplex the normal mind that knows that progress of human civilisation has always been dependent on utilising the abundance of resources which nature has bestowed us with. If activist judges of the 21st century were present during our planned industrialisation of the 1950s, a time when the state was constructing large scale dam and irrigation projects, Punjab would not be the food bowl, Rajasthan would be dry, half of Delhi would be thirsty, not to mention the constant sweating in summers and shivering in winters due to lack of electricity. While there are no fixed answers to the lingering doubts, judging by history it is all but certain that this action is bound to increase red tape.



In every constitutional republic there has always been a lingering debate on the true nature of the rights of mankind. Ever since Locke introduced the idea of man’s natural right to life, liberty and property lawmakers, interpreters and executors alike have been debating on the scope and depth of these rights. While some in their analysis have stuck to the original inviolable characteristics of these rights, others have expanded their sphere to include a plethora of contractual human transactions usually provided as a service.



The socialist interpretation of these rights have always had considerable influence in India. The country adopts a so called progressive approach while enforcing and analysing natural rights. We are now living in an era where individual rights are destroyed under the garb of human rights. Administration of justice which is the core function of a state has been replaced by the vague and illogical concept of social justice. The well-being and enhancement of individuals is trampled under the justification of common good.



At a time when economic growth and development are imperative to lift millions of Indians out of poverty, there is an urgent need to rethink our approach towards natural rights. For many years the progressive approach of immersing social welfare schemes under the ambit of natural rights hasn’t accomplished much. This attitude coupled with an increasing trend of judicial overreach by using novel methods such as PIL hamper the country’s industrial advancement.



Environmentalists and activists alike regularly file cases to which they are not party. In only rare cases are these litigants’ residents of an affected are or custodians of damaged property. Most of them suffer no personal harm, but such cases when interpreted through a socialist lens end up damaging the economic prospects of millions. The country will be better served by restricting public interest cases only to those matters where the petitioner can establish a substantial interest with the subject matter of the dispute, while simultaneously adopting a more balanced and liberal approach in interpreting natural rights.



(The writer is an associate at the IDFC Institute)



