Why is India doing badly on hunger?

Health of its young is a vital policy issue for every nation. We have therefore, for a long time, taken up programmes which improve our health standards at the national level. Recent reports that we have been placed 97th from among 118 nations assessed in the index for hunger are disconcerting. This has implications for the cognitive ability of our children when they grow up. We have committed to removing malnutrition by 2030 under our sustainable development target. A lot of policy focus and effective implementation is required to meet this.



The index for hunger is prepared after considering four parameters. These include the proportion of population which is undernourished, extent of stunting or lesser height against age in children below five years, extent of wastage or lower weight against age in such children and infant mortality rate in children below the five year age. The countries are classified as those with extremely alarming hunger, with alarming hunger, with serious hunger and low or moderate hunger. We continue to be classified with the large list of countries with serious hunger. Interestingly China (29), Nepal (72), Myanmar (75), Sri Lanka (84) and Bangladesh (90) have done better on the index. Over the years the developing countries have improved their performance at a faster rate. Their average score was 21 in the recent report against 29 of India.



Since the introduction of National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), there has been a sharp decline in under-five mortality rate of children in India. While it fell by 31 per cent during the earlier 10-year period, between 2005 and 2015, it accelerated to 40 per cent. This is good but too high compared to China, Thailand and Malaysia. These Asian economies have a UMR of 10.7 for China, 12.3 for Thailand, against 47.7 0f India. Even the neighbouring Bangladesh with 37.6 and Sri Lanka with just 9.8 have done much it shows.



An especially poor performance of Indian children is in stunting. About 40 per cent of the children under-five years had lower height than the norm for the age. Though there has been an improvement in this parameter, down from 60 per cent in 1990s, it is among the worst performers in Asia better than only Pakistan, North Korea, Afghanistan and Timor Leste. The level of nutrition to these children has not been enough to provide growth.



An important issue about developing and monitoring the hunger index is the lack of reliable and consistent data. There is very little data on three components of the index: undernutrition, stunting and wasting. Also the information sent by states quite often shows a large variation with that collected by independent agencies like the UNICEF. There are very few sample surveys on a regular all-India basis. This makes the job of assessing the performance even more difficult. The problem can be overcome by our expansion of current data collection methods.



Let us look at some of the measures which can change this situation in the next decade. First, the hunger index places reliance on undernourishment. Despite a very fast drop in the poverty ratio between 2004-5 and 2011-12, about 21.7 per cent of the population is still below the poverty line. This means about 250 million people are handicapped by lack of resources. Their food consumption and calorie intake is expected to be low. Our food security and economic growth with inclusion can change this.



Second, even states with high per capita incomes have not put adequate emphasis on eliminating hunger. As a result, the 2008 study showed that states like Gujarat and Maharashtra did badly in interstate comparison of the index. Surprisingly, UP, in spite of low income did better than these states. Purely on malnutrition, the study showed very poor indices for some other states like Tamil Nadu, which did appear an aberration. But the basic point is that it is a low priority for many high-income states. This must change.



Third, the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programme envisaged aganwadi centres per 1,200 population. They were expected to provide some nutritious meals to every child up to the age of three and support pregnant mothers. In most states this programme has not delivered results. The aganwadi centre is either non-functional or open for a very short time. Most of the children of this age do not get covered by it. In many cases the aganwadi worker is related to the village pradhan and no one dares to even complain about not opening of the centre. The programme needs to be restructured with one youth leader or women per 20 families group. Such women termed ‘volunteers’ may visit families of their group and provide support to pregnant mothers and children up to five-years of age. They need to be socially recognised and applauded. Certificates may be given to them. Later, these should carry value in all spheres of life.



Fourth, the rural health network was earlier governed by normal PHCs and health centres. In 2004-05, the NRHM was launched which provided for comprehensive health care in rural areas along with funds for it from the central government. This has given impetus to meeting the challenge of under-five infant mortality. There are still major gaps. We need a more effective implementation of this programme.



Fifth, we need to run a campaign in the print, electronic and social media about health care, vaccination, food and other measures to nurture children under-five. Fortunately, the mobile has penetrated every household. We can use its reach to convey messages from ministers, film celebrities and sport stars. A widespread campaign needs to be launched to ensure participation of the community, all young mothers and the families.



