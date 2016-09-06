When tradition rules modern societies

A woman persecuted by her husband’s family, for possibly carrying a female foetus, it’s immediate death prophecied by a local astrologer, combines many elements of the hold of tradition in modern societies. (ourncr.com, September 2, 2016) The eyes of the mother-to-be communicated to the NDTV camera the depths of her despair, as she survived the acid attack with 30 per cent burns. Women who are marginalised believe that the society which cuts them down is to blame. Society is an abstraction. The individuals who constitute a society can work for the betterment of communities, as much as they may lead to its downfall through the practice of archaic traditions.



The past is an anvil on which custom and tradition rests. These are often thought to be sacred to individuals, and with increased communitarianism, these are further validated by those who pursue their routine obligations in society. However, as global citizens with knowledge of given human rights privileges, tradition is as much open to question as is superstition. It is not fait accompli that traditional dictates are accepted in post modern communities. Like the right to abortion, the right to economic betterment through renting a womb is defined by society in the terms that it considers as a legal dictat, not by individual choice.



The 21st century has been accompanied not only by the rhetoric of war and continuous destruction, where the debates on cloning have been magnified by the premise of planetary destruction, but also by the chronicling of these events by digital media. The idea that we live in the shadow of a dying sun was presented by Fidel Castro many decades ago, but it did not stop him from planting drumstick (moringa) trees.



The idea that technology accompanies tradition to enhance the severity of tradition is visible from the 1990s onwards. The manipulation of images to socialise communities to accept the inevitableness of war is one of the frightening ways in which the past intervenes to legitimate the present tapestry of war. Photographic evidence is a key way by which we can understand the role played by journalists to capture the image, while risking their own lives. The war against women is the way by which we understand rape and child foeticide. But there is the war of men against humanity, which does not distinguish between gender, but is totalising in its effect.



Technology is indifferent to the immediacy of human needs. Capsicum pellets in Kashmir to confront a people’s revolution is as inhuman as any form of muscular repression. The mechanism of statecraft does not take into account the points of osmosis that can be maintained through dialogue. The Hurriyat is asking to come to the table and the state is offering chillie pellets, instead of bread, antagonising separatists further.



Central, north-west, (including Punjab) and north-east India have all known the rule of the bullet. When we say that a picture speaks a thousand words, the real aspect of the image as purportedly cannibalising words communicates more than that, because interpretation actually multiplies the words in question. For a new generation of sociologists, thumb technology, or digitalisation of images and literature has meant a new world of referencing their materials. We know that oral traditions are not illiterate, although literacy and writing were connected. Five thousand years old Tamil poetry was put into writing and made accessible to us. In the 20th century, translation and prose made ritual verse accessible to millions, where previously secrecy was enjoined upon the practitioners, creating a hierarchy between priests and lay.



Photography is not only a very tactile medium, more importantly, with the script that accompanies it, it allows us to bridge the gap between the past and present when we are trying to understand social movements. Douglas Harper in Visual Sociology (2012) says that visual ethnography attempts “to understand culture by making it visible” and that the frame of the culture analysed is fragmented. Yet, the smallness of the frame maybe compensated by the number of photographs that are taken. The world of Art and the arena of the sciences are composed together in photography, where the methods of composition and data collection are fused. A new generation is being photographed in the womb and to them we owe the manufactured presence of optimism, socially engineered, where who lives and dies is not left to astrology.



Can we then say that the social conditioning towards motherhood is no longer left to biology or to psychology? The yearning for a child, monitored once by the biological clock, is determined by the drop in birth rate in industrialising societies. Yet, by the production of children in vitrio, not only are we run by laboratory society, we live in one.



(The writer teaches at JNU and has authored The Children of Nature: The Life and Legacy of Ramana Maharshi)



