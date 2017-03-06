What is a nation, but it’s people? The Constitution is representative of the rights of citizens. We become its upholders when we are able to define our rights, privileges and obligations and can defend it for others who may, for various reasons be robbed of this right. Many of the questions are raised by young people, as essential in proving these rights as individuals, in a globalised world. We need to understand their language. They represent the truth value of their world, their intentions, their drives and their fantasies. Young adulthood is famously experimental. It is a privilege of class and of those who have been given the dream of liberation by a previous generation, who had just such opportunities themselves.



In contrast, those who have been socialised in the closure of worlds, because of their ideologies, fear these open and liberated world views. The silence of women is pre-ordained by custom. Custom is fortified by myths and legends. The creativity of legend in post modern worlds is to invest them with new meanings or to resurrect older forms of tradition, which were culturally, equally diverse. The homogeneity of myths, on the other hand, is a form of closure. It becomes truth, it becomes the only way we are told to read the myth. This then defines how people are coerced into following these singular forms, for, if they do not, they will be ostracised or severely punished.



Gurmehar, typically represents a generation, who may very well all stand up and be quoted, saying that she is an individual in the postmodern world. Her father’s immense sacrifice in battling terrorists, gifts her the same heroism, in taking on street warfare. She does not belittle his memory. Rather, she is a figure who represents contemporary youth, using her feminity to say that she is not afraid of young men, who use mob violence to further their party’s intentions of diminishing constitutional ethics. We see how gang warfare appear on the streets, to target and to subdue peaceful demonstrations. Gur-mehar denies their validity.



When terrorists came over Tiger hill, and were blocked off by brave soldiers in hand to hand battle, the result was loss of lives and amputation of limbs of hundreds of young men. Today, street wars and threats of rape are indeed a form of war, because these party activists, who menace other students, have been trained to take on those who belong to a different ideology or religion or caste or class. As for language abuse in this warfare, that is subject for further analyses.



Why should Gurmehar have to lose her right to education because she is a pacifist? Lady Shri Ram College has a long history of feminism and activism, which is why the faculty has supported her so completely. When ABVP students use rape as a threat, it is because they have been trained to see it as a weapon of war against young people who belong to a different persuasion. It is typical of fascism, whereever it rises. It also uses traditional values of repression of weaker elements of the society to further it’s own cause. Today, young men and women wish to be public in their reaction to the culture of violence which is being supported by university administrations, by their lackadaisical attitude to inter group conflicts. Time and again, the ABVP students are protected from the jurisdiction of punishment, and allowed to roam freely after beating people.



Let us recall the development process allows the nation to appropriate natural resources in its own name. The puncturing of mountains to provide energy to urban metropolis, which has a profligate lifestyle has affected the lives of local communities. Craft traditions and farming is no longer seen as relevant to the nation state, as it gathers momentum towards hurtling into space and creating new outposts. Against this is the polemic of a tribal gathering together of male warrior hoards, which are fed through the drug and arms cartels. Women have no place in these communities, since sex slavery is concomitant with these ancient forms of band life. The modern world braids these many philosophies and theologies together, while branding consumerism as the ultimate logos. Between fear and carnival, the options of leading a normal life become immensely tiring.



If Gurmehar protested against war, she has a right, for she lost a parent. If she believes that Pakistan is more than the sum of its feuding and conservative forces and that Indians must focus on the peace process, which PM Vajpayee had soldered with the bus that crossed borders, then hers is a language of hope. Sufi singers, actors and actresses, poets and novelists all have shared traditions across borders. Let us not succumb to the threats of those who have exchanged their humanity for abusive ganglife.



(The writer teaches at JNU and has authored The Children of Nature: The Life and Legacy of Ramana Maharshi)



