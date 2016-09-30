We must improve our primary education

Census data has indicated that about eight crore children are out of school. This is indeed tragic seven decades after independence. But the biggest worry is that those who are in school are not learning even basic mathematics or languages. Quality of their education is a cause of serious worry for parents, opinion leaders, policy makers and the Indian society. Over the last decade, while there has been an expansion in both number and proportion of children in school, the levels of learning continue to be abysmal. The frank assessment by the Subramaniam committee on education reforms reinforces the view that we have not moved well in addressing this question. A nation cannot be strong if its children have weak foundation. Such generation, when moving to higher classes or other jobs, carries the baggage. We cannot hope to become a strong nation on the back of such poorly educated young persons.



The RTE Act 2010 has provided for students to be in class and made the local bodies and the state governments responsible for it. A duty has also been cast on the parents to send their children to schools. It has also suggested admission criteria based on the age of the student. It has also mandated that certain basic level of facilities would be provided in the schools. The implementation of the act has, however, had an unintended adverse effect on the quality of learning.



The responsibility for ensuring that children are in schools has been given to local bodies who have quietly passed it on to the teachers of the school. Instead of devoting time to teaching, they are engaged in visiting the villages and persuading those whose children are not in school to send them. This is a job which should have been entrusted to the village community. The act mandates certain level of infrastructure facilities in the school. These facilities are still not available in many schools. The number of schools with the prescribed teacher-student ratio was only 49.3 per cent in 2014, four years after the act became a law. In fact, in certain schools the quality and maintenance of the black boards are so bad that children are not able to read what is being written there.



The availability of proper seating arrangements in the school and facility for them to read is basic to all learning. The learning level problems of students have not been a focus of either the act or the model rules. It was assumed once the children were in school and proper infrastructure was there, the learning would take place. This has not happened. The policy of “no detention” has led to a dilution in teaching and learning.



The quality of education in the schools is assessed by several bodies. The ASER report on this is most comprehensive. It raises several issues on quality. The survey for the year 2014 indicates, the last year for which it was released, that there has been very little improvement in the last few years. The number of students of class V who could not read class II text books was 51.5 per cent in that year with no improvement in these levels in the last six years. In fact, about 20 per cent students of class V could not even read words of the class II text! The computing skills did not do any better. Of classes II and III students, 18 per cent could not recognise numbers. In class V about 50 per cent could not do ordinary subtraction and nearly 74 per cent could not be successful in divisions of numbers. The worrying part is that in the last decade this performance has not improved in government schools.



The governance of primary education has always been a cause for worry. The absenteeism of teachers in government primary schools and their lack of interest in teaching has been a subject of discussion in several papers. Several measures are clearly required to improve learning levels and the quality of primary education being imparted. Some of these are...



First, the investment in improvement in infrastructure in schools being done by state governments under the RTE Act needs to be supplemented by the village community. A large financial grant is being given under the award of the 14th finance commission to the village panchayats. Improving quality of schools should be the first priority for its use. This should include all facilities like small tables and chairs for young children, proper blackboards and other learning material of charts and graphs to keep the child engaged in the class.



Second, the young minds need to be engaged to keep them in the school. Mid-day meal has been a useful instrument in bringing many children to schools. But we have not changed our pedagogy so that the child feels interested in staying on in the school premises. We should make reforms to keep the child interested in learning.



Third, additional part time teachers be appointed from the boys and girls who are residing in the village where the school is located. Gradually all teachers who teach students up to class V must be only those who are residing in the village. It is likely that such persons will go to school more regularly.



Fourth, there is a need for regular assessment of work being done by teachers. A system of weekly tests be implemented in all schools to have continuous evaluation of students and focus on learning. The result in summary form be loaded on line. The village pradhan should be responsible for this. An independent monitor of the block, appointed in a manner similar to PMGSY programme, should review this.



(The writer is member of Planning Commission and former cabinet secretary)



