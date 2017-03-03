Unchecked power corrupts

The poorest man may in his cottage bid defiance to all the force of the crown.” This statement made by William Pitt in 1763, embodies the inviolable right of individuals to enjoy their property, to the exclusion of the state’s burdening and overbearing might. The principles of life, liberty and property are cornerstones of modern civilisation. Any attempt to curtail a man’s freedom to indulge in his property as he pleases are a direct attack on individual sovereignty.



The current government in introducing the Finance Bill 2017, has silently proposed amendments which are a scathing attack on every Indian’s right to privacy and control over their property. With the proposed changes to the Income Tax Act, 1961, it will now be legal for income tax officials to enter any business or home without a justifiable cause underlying the need to do so. These arbitrary changes place unrestricted and unaccountable police powers in the hands of government bureaucrats, who may in the name of compliance coerce the citizens into sheepish submission.



“Search and seizure” powers vested in the hands of Income Tax authorities are given under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The section specifically empowers Income Tax authorities, which includes any officer at or above the rank of Income Tax Officer to conduct searches and seizures under the act. Any person who may be in possession of documents, accounts or properties, which after notice have not been disclosed to the authorities or are likely to not be disclosed, will be subject to such search and seizure powers listed under Section 132.



Given that search and seizure powers executed by Income Tax officials constitute a considerable infringement on the fundamental rights of citizens, the existing IT Act has a specific safeguard to prevent capricious exercise of the enumerated power. The authorities seeking to engage in a search and seizure operation must base their assessment on a principle known as “reason to believe.” The assessing authority should have “reason to believe” that the individual on whom notice has been served or not, will in all likelihood not disclose his books or produce documents, accounts or properties as required by the Income Tax authorities. If a search and seizure measure is challenged before an appellate authority or tribunal, it will be imperative for the implementing authority to effectively prove the reasoning or belief which formed the foundation of such a measure. The scope of limitations placed on search and seizure powers was elucidated by the Calcutta High Court in Mamchand and Co and Ors v Commissioner of Income Tax, West. In this particular case the court explained that when challenged, there is duty for the commissioner to prima facie show “reason to believe” so as to bring the matter within the scope of Section 132(1)(b) of the Income Tax Act. The court further explained, that the commissioner has to show facts which prima facie will convince the court that a reasonable man could, under the circumstances, form a belief which will impel him to take action under the law.



As per the amendment envisaged by the Bill, an explanation will be added under the fourth proviso of Section 132(1). This new explanation, supplementing the section, states “For removal of doubts, it is hereby declared that the reason to believe, as recorded by the Income Tax authority, under this subsection shall not be disclosed to any person or any authority or the appellate tribunal.” This gives a whole new meaning. It not only removes the only check placed on the powers to be exercised by the Income Tax authorities, it also tilts the balance in favour of officials.



If passed into law, the updated Section 132, will essentially destroy an individual’s privilege to enjoy his property. It will place citizens at the mercy of tax officials who may enter their places of business or residences indiscriminately, not to pursue any lawful search objective, but to harass them for unscrupulous personal pecuniary gains. Eliminating the need to have an objective basis to execute a search completely extinguishes the limited protection assured under the principles of natural justice from the whimsical application of administrative functions. With the statute dispensing with the need to establish “reason to believe” before undertaking a search and seizure operation, it will become increasingly difficult for courts to compel authorities to show cause for the operation.



Looking at the search and seizure requirements given under the Criminal Procedure Code, it is easily ascertainable that the due process by which a search and seizure may be warranted is given considerable importance. Section 93(1)(a), provides that if the court or officer believe the person to whom summons or notice have been issued, will not produce the document or thing required, the court may issue a warrant of search. It is imperative to prove conclusively the inability of the person notified to generate the desired information. This section, which establishes a degree of fairness to an otherwise discriminatory exercise of adjudication by the prosecution or police officers itself, has been subject to concerns regarding violation of right to privacy protected by the Constitution. In the present case the proposed amendment to the IT Act completely erodes any accountability that should guard search and seizures. It places indomitable powers on the judgment of individual tax officers, which cannot be called into question before any higher authority.



Natural Justice Principles and the fundamentals of life and liberty guaranteed to Indian citizens, especially against unchecked abuse of state power were well enumerated by the Supreme Court in Maneka Gandhi v. Union of India. In striking down Section 10(3)(c) of the Passports Act which gave unrestricted powers to passport authorities in impounding a passport or revoking it, the court held that a law which prescribes a procedure for depriving a person of personal liberty has to fulfil the requirements of Article 14 and Article 19 along with those of Article 21. The proposed changes in the Income Tax Act, seek to give intrusive powers to the IT department where the actions under Section 132 cannot be called into question and the victim of search and seizures will be condemned without an adequate hearing assessing the logic behind the exercise of a power. Income tax officials may break into a house, destroy everything and whether they do so in hatred or vengeance may not be interrogated by courts or fellow citizens.



To prevent the impending tax terrorism, it is important to block the proposed amendment or drastically dilute the powers which it aims to give to the Income Tax authorities. There can be a concerted push to include notice requirements under Section 132, if the proposal to remove “reason to believe” is not defeated. In such a circumstance, the assessing authority may not need to give a reason for the search and seizure, but he will be compelled to give a notice to the party whose premises are to be targeted. Lawmakers can also push for a provision wherein the admissibility of evidence gathered under a search and seizure operation devoid of “reason to believe” principle may be denied or given a lower weightage than other evidence accumulated. There can also be an extra provision which allows the victims of such unlawful and arbitrary raids to sue the officers involved for damages, which shall be paid from the personal estate of the officials involved in the operation.



(The writer is an associate with the Think Tank IDFC Institute)



