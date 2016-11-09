'Tis true, 'tis reality

The candidate is different from the President. An axiom which we should clearly understand for it is nuanced and very important in understanding and digesting the US Elections result. The US like any large free functioning democracy has enough checks and balances to hem in a US President. Having said that, the President himself in this case — hyper nationalist Donald Trump and his administration — will understand that governing and doing business will be a whole lot different from recently spewed rhetoric which at times bordered on ven­om.Trump’s own acceptance sp­eech was conciliatory as he extended a hand to one and all in his endeavour to become more cenrtist in his approach and thinking. If one were to draw a parallel with PM Modi at home, one would believe that both are ultra right, jingoist to the core and saw the Hindu vote consolidate (for Modi) and in Trump’s case seen an aggregation of the WASP (White Anglo Saxon Protestant) vote behind them.



Early victory and voting trends show that 63 per cent of white men and 52 per cent of white women voted for Trump while only 31 per cent and 43 per cent respectively of the black community voted for Clinton. On doing a deep dive, I found that 80 per cent of the black men, 93 per cent of the black women, 62 per cent of Latino men and 68 per cent of Latino women voted for Clinton and obviously this is where Trump performed poorly. But as simple arithmetic tells you time and again — might is right. So WASP voters outnumbered blacks and Latino and took Trump to the presidency.



Which brings me to the rising phenomenon of ultra nationalism, which is sweeping the western world. Between 9/11 and 26/11, nothing much changed for the western world, yes, the walls were built and hackles rose, but an all pervasive anti Islam sentiment did not prevail. France changed it all, as did other recent happenings in western Europe. Terror, a byproduct of religious Islam turning into a more dreaded form of political Islam slithering across the cold pipes of the internet, ensured the emergence of radically fundamentalist youth willing to take up the gun and become a part of the Caliphate, a misplaced notion in the 21st century. As the clash of the civilisations is reprised and Islam comes face to face with a western world for the first time since Saladin fought the Crusaders, the thinking in the Christain west is predicated on ring fencing itself, anti immigration and anti migration sentiment runs high. Refugees fleeing from the battlefields of Iraq, Syria and other flash points have flooded large swathes of western and eastern Europe, crimping the thought processes and lifestyles of European sensibilities and minds. Moleenbeek became the epicentre of this neo age Islamic radicalisation and home to the fighters in Mosul and Aleppo. Happenings in France only exacerbated the situation and hardened sentiment. Incidentally, Saladin was the first sultan of Egypt and Syria and the founder of the Ayyubid dynasty. A Sunni Muslim of Kurdish origin, Saladin led the Muslim military campaign against the Crusader states in the Levant. At the height of his power, his sultanate included Egypt, Syria, Upper Mesopotamia, the Hejaz, Yemen and other parts of North Africa.



One of the first political leaders from around the world to congratulate Trump on Wednesday was French far right leader Marie Le Pen. As she tweeted her reaction, the National Front party leader put the tent poles for her own ascension in French polity to the fore. Her father, party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen who reached the second round of French presidential elections in 2002, added his voice. “Today the United States, tomorrow France,” he tweeted, while National Front deputy leader Florian Philippot followed up with a tweet saying “their world is crumbling. Ours is building.” France’s National Front has been building support for its anti-immigration, anti-European Union stance in recent years. In June, a poll in France showed that the Front National leader was twice as popular as current French president, Francois Hollande. The results represented a damaging indictment on Hollande’s four-year socialist experiment, which has been marred by rising unemployment and a failing economy. Further its anti terror record is also perilously poor. As paranoia over immigration runs riot across Europe and raises Cain, in May, an even bigger experiment in Austria failed by the proverbial whisker. Austrian presidential hopeful Norbert Hofer narrowly missed out on becoming the European Union’s first far-right head of state. The anti-immigration leader lost by less than one per cent in the knife-edge run off. With Trump winning hands down in the USA, the far right will now move to the political vanguard in Europe too. It will gain heft and grab centrestage in the political narrative.



In September, one saw the anti Islam AfD (Alternative For Germany) win the Berlin state polls. Chancellor Angela Merkel suffered a humiliating loss as the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany garnered support, capitalising on anger over her open-door refugee policy. Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union won just 18 per cent — its worst post-war result in the mega city before or after the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall — according to the exit polls. Germany took in 1.1 million asylum seekers last year, and over 70,000 of them came to the hip and multi cultural Berlin, with many housed in the cavernous hangars of the Nazi-built former Tempelhof airport, once the hub for the Cold War-era Berlin airlift. As xenophobia sweeps across Europe, asylum caps became more fashionable as politicians looked to build moats around themselves. Take Denmark for instance — immigration rules are among the toughest in Europe — reflecting the power of the Danish People’s Party (DPP), which came second in last year’s general election. And this is rampant across the mainland, from the popularity of far-right Golden Dawn — widely considered to be a neo-Nazi party — which has surged ahead during Greece’s economic bungee jump. Geert Wilders, with his mane of blond hair, is one of Europe’s most recognisable nationalist politicians. His anti-EU Party for Freedom (PVV) has zoomed to the top of Dutch opinion polls. He wants to stop Muslim immigration, arguing that Islam is incompatible with Dutch values. He wants the Koran to be banned in the Netherlands. Even the peaceful Swiss have not remained untouched by this rising phenomenon. In October 2015 the anti-immigration Swiss People’s Party (SVP) won the parliamentary election with a record 29.4 per cent of the vote.



There are those who will argue that these are dangerous times as liberalism is consigned to the ashes of history, but with the plates moving so rapidly, the ultra right’s emergence is a harsh reality. This ideology of ethnocentrism may be unpalatable and toxic to many, but it is something that the world needs to comprehend and live with. Many in Europe are fearful that this racially biased thought will enlarge itself and result in the rise of xenophobia and misogny, a redux of Hitler’s Nazis. Prejudicial and adversarial to the extreme, anti Islamic fear and loathing is driving this nonpareil event in modern history. Bipolarity of opinion is welcome for in tyranny lies only failure. But Islam cannot hold a gun to the temple of the rest of the world and dictate terms to it. For, at the end of the day, we are all pawns in a chess game of moral relativism.



