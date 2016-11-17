There’s more to kobe than beef

Last week, prime minister Narendra Modi paid an official visit to Japan. His host, Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, dedicated an extraordinary amount of time to his Indian guest, who also met the Emperor. During the past few years relations between India and Japan improved substantially. This is shown by the high-level bilateral visits. Emperor Akihito who rarely travels abroad visited India in 2013. Prime minister Abe has been twice to India, in 2014 and 2015, while Modi also was on his second visit to Japan, having first come to the country of the rising sun a few months after he had become the head of the Indian government.



It is evident that beyond a good personal chemistry between the leaders of the two major Asian democracies it is the rise of China that is bringing Tokyo and Delhi closer together. Both countries must be worried by the expansionist designs of the People’s Republic of China that are currently on display in the strategically important South China Sea. The world is taking note that India who has traditionally looked to the west has re-discovered the east and is taking more interest in what is happening in South East Asia and beyond.



Modi’s recent trip to Japan included a visit to Kobe, the capital of Hyogo prefecture. This was a very wise choice by the Indians and by their Japanese hosts. First of all it has to be recalled that the earliest Indian overseas community in Japan settled in Kobe. Together with Yokohama Kobe was the first Japanese harbour to open up to foreign trade that was allowed after the Meiji Restoration. Until today the city has the most influential Indian diaspora in Japan.



Hyogo Prefecture that has a population of some 5,6 million people ranks seventh amongst the 47 Japanese prefectures in terms of GDP. It is described as a small compact version of Japan, boasting an economy that reaches from the best of Japanese agriculture to high technology, from the production of high speed trains to life sciences. It is the only Japanese prefecture to have a shoreline both on the Sea of Japan and on the Pacific Ocean. Because of its scenic beauty visitors describe Hyogo as the “Switzerland of Japan”.



Modi’s visit to Kobe, where he was received by the dynamic governor of Hyogo prefecture, Toshizo Ido, makes a lot of economic sense. Modi visited the plants of Kawasaki Heavy Industries where the Shinkansen high speed trains are being produced. India suffers from massive underdevelopment in terms of transport infrastructure. The country is ages behind China, which in the past three decades has built up a world class network of highways and high speed trains. Modi who came to power in spring 2014 has set ambitious goals for the modernisation of India, amongst them the construction of high speed railway lines. The first is to connect Mumbai with Ahmedabad, economic capital of Modi’s home state Gujarat. India has chosen the Shinkansen for this first project and Japan has committed to substantial assistance.



However, Hyogo has other assets of which the Indian side should take note. In terms of intensive, high quality agriculture there is a lot India can learn from Hyogo prefecture. We, of course, do not expect India to become a country of Kobe beef eaters. But India can learn how to improve yields and quality standards in horticulture. By that one cannot only improve nutritional standards. It is also good business for exports. Japan points the way how in this segment of consumption one can tap into the growing purchasing power of the Asian middle classes.



Furthermore, there is much room for convergence in fundamental research and science, where Indian and Japanese companies, institutions and experts can cooperate for mutual benefit. Kobe hosts supercomputer K one of the most potent computers in the world, which, unlike in the case of the Chinese and American supercomputers, is available for private use. Japan has high ambitions in the field of life sciences where it wants to reach the top rank amongst nations. There are many fields of research that are of high interest to India and, here again, medical and science clusters in Kobe can be of use.



In 2020 the Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo. It is the second time that the Japanese capital will host this massive event. It is a pity Japan did not use this occasion to draw world attention to some of its other cities, for example Osaka and the surrounding Kansai region that includes Kobe. Today Tokyo is not only the political but also the economic capital.



However, investors and particularly medium sized companies who want to come to Japan, should have an open mind about other regions like Hyogo prefecture. Here they find cheaper production costs while at the same time the infrastructure is of the same high standard as in the Tokyo metropolitan area. Furthermore, in Kobe it is much easier to make local contact than in the unwieldy capital and to profit from a local administration that is highly welcoming to foreigners.



