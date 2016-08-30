Streaming indeed has a bright future

Woody Allen has turned 80. But his energy has not ebbed and his creativity has not dimmed. After completing Café Society, which is a movie about how people hold each other to ransom in relationships, Woody is embarking on a new experiment. He is making a TV series.



He says, “Amazon badgered and badgered me for two years, sweetening the pot until I could not afford to turn it down.” They drove an easy bargain for the resulting show, Crisis in Six Scenes: six half-hour episodes. Amazon gave him a free hand: “Shoot wherever you like; any period; any stars; don’t show us the script, just call when you’re done.” Woody responded, “I’m not going to take their money and waste it. It was a good bet – I’ve made things before.” If you thought Woody doing a TV series is the astounding piece of news, you missed the point. The real news is: Amazon is no longer a distributor. It is becoming a producer of original entertainment content.



In the near future, the fastest growing business in entertainment will be the business of online streaming. Viewers are fed up of ad breaks and want on-demand entertainment on their devices. Netflix is providing just that. It provides algorithmically-driven choice of entertainment on demand and without breaks. From zero just 10 years ago, Netflix accounts for 35 per cent of peak internet traffic in the US. Therefore, Netflix is a voracious buyer and creator of entertainment content. Its content procurement budget is $6 billion which is three times that of HBO. Many studios, producers, actors, musicians and directors are dependent on Netflix bankrolling new entertainment content creation.



If online streaming is going to be the hottest growth segment of entertainment, can Netflix remain the king of the hill perched in its solitary splendour? That would be a fairy-tale. Rivals Amazon, YouTube and Hulu are readying for battle from different fronts. Amazon is strong in cloud and distribution of books and movies through its online platform. It has a huge customer base, deep pockets and the weapons of customer analytics and algorithms to predict customer preferences. Amazon is also becoming a studio in its own right and commissioning the likes of Woody Allen to create original and proprietary content that Netflix cannot distribute. For Amazon, immediate profits from online streaming is not a do-or-die proposition. It will use its internet TV and online streaming to attract more e-commerce customers. It is also using its cash muscle to corner and outbid Netflix. It has beaten Netflix to acquire BBC Series Top Gear and streaming rights to Mr Robot. By end of calendar 2016 Amazon will have 40 million users- a formidable market share.



Hulu, on the other hand, is attacking from the content side. Hulu is a consortium consisting of The Walt Disney Company, 21st Century Fox, Comcast and Time Warner. They are some of the war heroes of the past: battle-scarred producers and distributors of entertainment content. Hulu believes it has one important advantage over its competitors: advertising. Unlike Netflix and Amazon, Hulu shows have commercial breaks and viewers typically watch three brief spots over the course of a half-hour programme. Hulu contends that it is a key business differentiator while Netflix thinks it is Hulu’s Achilles heel.



The CEO of Hulu, Mike Hopkins, says, “There’s a huge opportunity in digital advertising. There are clearly some customers who don’t like the ads and won’t subscribe because of them, but we’re constantly looking at what we can do to improve the ad experience for viewers.” With digital advertising expected to surpass on-air TV spending by 2017, Hulu is well positioned to cash in. But Hulu has a legacy of the old world and its subscriber base is 9 million compared with 40 million each of its rivals. Hulu has made two unsuccessful attempts to sell itself. When the battle hots up, it is possible that rivals like Google, Amazon or even Apple may gobble it up. On August 8, Hulu bid goodbye to its free service and is now exclusively a subscription service.



Google’s YouTube will be a fierce competitor of Hulu in the space of digital marketing and ad revenues. It has built-up an impressive library of online entertainment content but the focus is probably on building a broadband -based TV ecosystem. It is still far behind Netflix.



What is the strategy of the leader? Netflix will try to retain its leadership status. It is trying to become a production studio in its own right. It will invest more and more in original content. It will also try to plug its gaps in distribution. Netflix is weak in China, which is a large and growing market. With its $40 billion market cap, Netflix will try to buy companies in China and forge alliances.



The dark horse in this race is Apple. Apple has mountains of cash and a need to invest them in a hot business. It may emerge as a strong player. It has a user base willing to pay for content and it can afford to run the music and movie-on-demand business at a relatively low margin, while Amazon’s customer base is highly driven by saving money and Google’s true customer base is its advertisers, not its users.



It is too early to predict the winner of the race. However, there is no doubt that on-demand streaming business has already become the hottest game in town. Watch this space.



(The writer is founder and CEO of Sumantrana, a strategy advisory firm)



