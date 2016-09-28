Strategy for freedom from malnutrition

There is now a growing realisation that linking agriculture and nutrition would have the maximum impact for overcoming the malnutrition affecting large numbers of children, women and men in our country. In this connection, the micronutrient properties of wheat, rice, tapioca, bajra, maize, bean and sweet potato have been substantially improved.



A recent report of the international collaborative project titled Harvest Plus contains very exciting information on the new opportunities opened up by Biofotification. MSSRF in its programme titled “farming systems for nutrition (FSN)” is establishing genetic gardens of biofortified plants in Vidarbha and Koraput, which are hotspots for the deficiency of iron, zinc and vitamin A. Such deficiencies are known as hidden hunger. The genetic gardens being established would serve as educational tools to make farm families aware of the plants they should introduce in FSN for overcoming deficiencies of specific micronutrients. This would help farmers to choose plants that can provide remedies to the nutritional maladies prevailing in the area. In addition, pulses would also be grown in the genetic gardens since they would help to overcome protein hunger. During this year, we should make a major effort to link agriculture, nutrition and health in a symbiotic manner.



Experts from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are cooperative in mobilising the agricultural pathway for overcoming the widespread malnutrition in the region. This work is being done under a multi-country consortium supported by DFID. The strategy consists of three main components: mainstreaming nutrition in crop-livestock farming systems (nutri-farms), organising genetic gardens of naturally occurring biofortified plants like moringa to demonstrate the options available to local communities and creating a cadre of community hunger fighters, well-versed in leveraging agriculture for overcoming nutritional maladies. Bringing agriculture, nutrition and health together would make a major contribution to achieving the goal of freedom from malnutrition.



A recent article in Down to Earth (1-15 March 2016) has described the serious malnutrition prevailing in several parts of Maharashtra, particularly Amaravati district. The author, Jitendra, has quoted the work of Satav, who said “Our study shows a tribal family consumes less than 50gm of vegetables per day, when an individual needs around 200gm of vegetables”. This emphasises the urgency of mainstreaming nutrition in farming systems by FSN. Wh­at is now needed is the introduction of FSN approach wh­erever the malnutrition problem can be solved through locally grown biofortified pl­ants. FSN has three components; first, introduce crops which can address the malnutrition problem prevailing in an area. Second, establish a genetic garden of biofortified plants which would introduce the local community to agricultural remedies for the nutritional maladies of the area. Finally, train at least one woman and one male member of each panchayat as community hu­nger fighters who are knowledgeable of the malnutrition problem and of local farm level solutions. This would be the most economical and speedy method of achieving a malnutrition free districts.



The occurrence of widespread malnutrition, particularly amongst women and children, is a cause for concern. The Global Nutrition Report 2016 confirms that in the case of under-5 stunting and wasting, India’s position is 114 and 120 respectively amongst 129 countries. Although we have many schemes, there appear to be few targets and little synergy amongst them. The time has come, therefore, to review our strategy for achieving a malnutrition-free India.



The major change in my view is to make farm families the leaders of the anti-malnutrition movement. Farmers are the largest producers and consumers of food and by enabling them to adopt the following five point strategy we can achieve our goals faster. First, the eldest woman in the household should be encouraged to demand nutri-millets and other grains, which have been included in the food basket along with rice and wheat. Second, the production and consumption of pulses and other protein foods should be promoted through crop-crop and crop-livestock farming systems. Third, we must promote knowledge of biofortified plants like moringa, sweet potato and amla, which can help overcome hidden hunger caused by micronutrient malnutrition. Fourth, the non-food factors of nutrition security like clean drinking water, environmental hygiene and sanitation should get concurrent attention. Finally, there has to be understanding of the need to mainstream nutrition in major farming systems through both public policy support and monitoring progress.



We have enough scientific information now to plan an effective programme, the following areas require concurrent attention:



Method – attention should be paid to the elimination of undernutrition, protein hunger and hidden hunger (caused by deficiency of micronutrients); ensuring the safety of food and freedom from pesticide resi­dues; concurrent action in the field of clean drinking water, sanitation and primary healthcare and nutrition literacy.



Material — material for freedom from malnutrition would be in the form of biofortified crops and for this purpose, genetic gardens of biofortified crops should be established. Other material would include multiple fortified salt.



Measurement — suitable indicators like stunting, dwarfing etc. should be utilised to measure the impact of the interventions.



Monitoring — suitable methods of monitoring the progress made in achieving freedom from hunger would have to be introduced.



(The writer is an agricultural scientist who led India’s Green Revolution)



