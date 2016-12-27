Smarten up the workforce

Recently I came across an useful document that was created by the commerce department, education department, labour department of the United States and the National Institute of Literacy and the Small Business Administration wayback in January 1999. I realised it still holds good for us, as it deliberates on skills and jobs.



It is true that to compete globally in the age of internet and the widespread use of technology, the economy should create new challenges for employers and workers. While it is possible to create low-wage, low skilled jobs, the western economy has chosen to take full advantage of its labour force and create high-performance workplaces. If economic success is to ensure a high quality of life for all western worlds, it will require adopting organisational work systems that allow teams to operate with greater autonomy and accountability. These new forms of organisation and management cannot succeed without additional investments in the skills of workers.



Thus, in the workplace of the 21st century, the nation’s workers will need to be better educated to fill new jobs and more flexible to respond to the changing knowledge and skill requirements of existing jobs. Meeting the challenge of employment and training will call not only for the best efforts of employers, educators and trainers, unions, and individuals, but also for new forms of cooperation and collaboration among these groups. Lifelong skills development must become one of the central pillars of the new economy.



With this responsibility comes enormous opportunity. Not only does a better educated and trained workforce create significant productivity gains and better bottom line results for employers, but the more a worker learns, the more a worker earns. A multitude of data demonstrates that greater education and training pay. For example:



n Employers that provide formal training for their employees see a 15 to 20 per cent average increase in productivity.



n Workers with more education earn higher wages. On average, college graduates earn 77 per cent more than individuals with only a high school degree.



n Workers with more education enjoy greater benefits, experience less unemployment, and, when dislocated from their jobs, find their way back into the workforce with much more ease than those with less education. For example, dislocated workers with a high school diploma spend nearly twice as long to find a new job as a worker with an associate’s degree.



The good news is that society is responding, and education and training is increasing:



n More than 55 per cent of business establishments report that since 1990, the amount of formal education they provided has increased while only two percent report a decrease.



n Unions are increasing their commitment to workforce education and training, increasingly seeking joint union-management training initiatives; and more unions, district councils, and locals are creating training funds for their members.



n From 1980 to 1995, enrollments at community colleges in USA, which play a special role in serving the needs of an older, employed student body, increased by 21 per cent, due mostly to part-time students.



n The governments across USA & Europe has made education and training a top priority, increasing investments in new programs and public resources in more agencies.



n More than 90 million adult Americans have low levels of literacy. These individuals are not well-equipped to meet the challenges of the new economy and compete with workers of nations with higher literacy rates than the United States.



n Those in most need of skills upgrading often go without. The USA and European nations have nearly 90 per cent of those with at least a bachelor’s degree receive formal employer-provided training compared with 60 per cent of those who have a high school education or less.



n While the benefits from workforce skills development are clear, there are a variety of challenges that inhibit a greater investment in skills development. Often the fear of employee turnover and high training costs, particularly for small firms, serve as disincentives to employers seeking to invest in workforce education and training. Additionally, workers face a variety of constraints, such as a lack of time, money and information which impede their efforts to continue learning throughout their lives.



Just like advanced nations are on the verge of a promising — but also challenging — set of new economic opportunities India also has similar opportunities. In the 21st century, India’s competitiveness and worker prosperity will be tied tightly to the education and skill attainment of the workforce.



Recognising that no one can be left behind, it is incumbent on everyone — employers, educators and trainers, unions, workers, and the government — to build aggressively and purposefully upon the global progress. The economic health of the nation and individual well-being certainly rest on the success of team effort of all those who matter.



