Of selective amnesia & 'others'

The world is in torment. Some blame it on the 20-year passage of Saturn. However, the stars may be in their place, constantly evolving into black holes. We, however, know that when the superpowers Russia and America decide to put their heads together, the Syrian political crises, which crumpled our TV screens for years, is suddenly resolved. The orchards of Syria are lost, but the work of reconstruction will begin. Can we imagine then, that our notion of waste includes river sand exploitation and that the water wars will be our stepping stone into the search for possible new worlds, not oil?



When we look at Kashmir, we know that bubbling streams were replaced after the 1990s with rivers of blood. The crises of Kashmir was the shift from an agrarian world to a tourist empty one. And it started with the genocide of the Kashmiri pandits. They were an ancient community, who had inhabited the valleys of the Himalayas and with the coming of the Mughals adapted to the new contexts of power, in the syncretism of diet and religious influences and language. What happened to them after partition was that the surge of communal violence and the politics of the leaders, whether hindu, sikh or muslim made them to understand they were a minority. When the 1990s brought the impact of terrorism to their very doors, they began to migrate to Jammu, Chandigarh and Delhi. They lived in tiny flats in suburban towns, remembering their homes, which were now lost to new owners and the feat of surviving in the hot climate of their new abodes was made worse by the plight of those who lived in settlement camps.



The ignominy of being a refugee in their own country was made clear to them by the silence of the majority community of which they were part. Kashmiriyat was so completely destroyed that they could only define their existence in terms of loss. Rahul Pandita’s Our Moon Has Blood Clots is a fascinating account of one man’s reconnaissance with the past. Just as the cinematically powerful Haider, in the parallels with Hamlet, brought to us the sense of paralyses of Kashmir with army constantly patrolling, Pandita’s work communicates the sense of dread that the word azadi brought to those who were Kashmiri pandits. Childhood friends and patrons became enemies and the murder of kin became a hallucinatory space of coping with grief and the palimpsest of a happy childhood.



The minority status imposed by history on the Kashmiri pandits, who had a long sojourn in the valley as a cereberal and mystic presence with their texts of Abhinav Gupta and the woman saint Lal Ded, and their love for the cultic aspects of hybrid religiosity, which included buddhism, was suddenly and totally disrupted with the presence of fundamentalism in islam. This segregation by the call to decimate made them flee their homes.



Kashmir considered as the meeting point of buddhists, hindus and muslims is an ancient entreport of valuable goods. The Talibanisation of Kashmir was a natural consequence of the osmosis between Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and China. Our relations with these countries is based on a traditional free flow of people, ideas and goods. When terrorism rears its head then the effulgence of the itinerant Kabuliwala immortalised by Tagore is replaced by the gun toting militant, who communicates that death is imminent, where war lords will replace traders.



Minoritarianism and majoritarianism, philosopher sociologist Martin Buber argued, is antithetical to democracy. Artificially created to endorse the vocabulary of power, militant groups work to exclude the insignificant other and firstly through ghettoisation and later through marked forms of exclusion, force them to leave.



In Palestine, local Arab communities were treated as if they were non-existent, so that Zionist occupation could be completed. Edward Said wrote movingly of the spaces of his childhood, while sitting in New York. For us, the real issue is how do human beings begin to recognise their common humanity?



Perumal Murugan in his exquisite work One Part Woman looks at how not having a child affects a husband and wife in a Tamil village so that everything they do points to their loss. When a cultic form of carnivalesque cohabitation, anonymous and temporal, occurs between the woman and a stranger at the temple festival, the gentle relationship between the husband and the wife is totally destroyed. The fact that their family endorses it, does not make it easier for the couple, and yet, the seduction is complete.



Analogically, collectively cohabiting with the automatic guns that militants carry provides the same function. Whatever the reasons for the choice, the consequences are annihilation. In the war between the coercive arm of the state and the Islamic State, the civilians are caught in the throes of death.



(The writer teaches at JNU and has authored The Children of Nature: The Life and Legacy of Ramana Maharshi)



