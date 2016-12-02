The quagmire called kashmir

For the past three decades, the separatist leaders have claimed that they represent the true social, political and economic aspirations of the Kashmiri people. They have claimed for long that they hold the moral fibre of the valley intact and are fighting for Kashmiri self-determination. They also find sufficient voices in the country amongst the liberal elite who are ever ready to mouth platitudes such as “growing alienation of the Kashmiri youth”, “failure of the government policy in Kashmir”, “rising unemployment and lack of opportuniites in the valley” and so on. The glibness of our chatterati about Kashmir never ceases. It is conveniently forgotten that the economic situation or the opportunity matrix in most other parts of the country, even the peaceful ones, is no better.



The ideal process of nation building is through consensus and consensus is precisely what is seldom achievable, where conflicting self interests co-exist. Consensus has to be then repalced by statecraft, laws and pragmatism. These are then interpreted in each society in a manner that allows perpetuation, peace and growth of the country. It is more so in international politics where each country will interpret any legislation or resolution regarding its place in the world or regarding its boundaries with its neighbours in terms of its national interests while seeming to honour the word of the amorphous international law.



In the noise of academic analysis, accusations and counter accusations related mostly to current events, the long-standing legal position in Kashmir is at times conveniently forgotten. Yet when one reads the United Nations Security Council Resolution 47, April 21, 1948, the only legal basis to achieve the goals of Kashmir is through a plebiscite. The Security Council resolution can effectively be divided and understood in three parts each of which are sequential and conditioned upon the fulfilment of the prior part. The first condition laid down in the resolution is the withdrawal of all tribesmen and Pakistani nationals from Kashmir (including Pak occupied Kashmir), prevention of material aid to the valley by Pakistan and that the Pakistan government had to “make the best endeavours” along with a cessation of armed aggression from the Pakistani army and its proxy forces. The minorities (read Hindus) had to come back after the withdrawal of the Pakistan troops and tribesmen.



It is only when this primary criteria has in essence and practice been achieved can the other conditions of the resolution be fulfilled. And this was in 1948. If such proxies have not ended and if the script has not changed in the last 68 years, we will need to stretch naivety to the level of stupidity to think that the fledgling state of Pakistan will end it in 2016. This when Kashmir for the Pakistani Fauj is the single biggest industry. It is perhaps time to start rewriting the script ourselves as a large nations normally do and should do.



The other agreed to terms in the resolution have been listed under the subsequent conditions which provide that after the withdrawal of Pakistani forces, the Indian administration too will withdraw its forces from the region and maintain a limited presence of armed personnel conducive to maintaining law and order. The next terms and conditions importantly give the responsibilities to the Indian administration along with the UN to create an atmosphere suitable for a plebiscite to be carried out by a plebiscite administration. The resolution so touted envisages no role of the Pakistan government in either the superintendence or administration.



The act of referendum can only be undertaken if the first condition — withdrawal of armed personnel by Pakistan — is fulfilled. It is fairly easy to join the dots and conclude that if the separatists, including the Hurriyat, actually care about the right of Kashmiris to choose their own destiny, their entire campaign should be against Pakistan. They should be asking the Pakistanis to vacate Kashmir so that the next condition of the Security Council resolution can be then fulfilled and if India does not logically move to the next step, it should be then hauled up. But then these Hurriyats and likes cannot be expected to bite the hand that feeds them.



Now, Kashmir as a state sits on an elevated pedestal in the Indian federal structure. Article 370 has effectively limited the ability of the Indian Parliament to promulgate laws for the state without prior consultation and approval of the state assembly and the government of Kashmir. The six MPs from Kashmir have unencumbered authority to vote on legislation shaping the destiny of the Union and its respective states while the MPs from other parts of the country have no power to exert their legislative weight over Kashmir thanks to Article 370. Thus solely from a legal and constitutional perspective, this autonomous structure cushioning Kashmir from the rest of the country and this complete absence of principle of reciprocity is in itself extraordinary and has no parallel. This in any case is questionable on the ground of equity.



Article 370, which is so sacrosanct in our discourse, was in itself supposed to be a “temporary provision” in that its applicability was intended to last till the formulation and adoption of the state’s constitution. However, the state’s constituent assembly dissolved itself on January 25, 1957, without recommending either abrogation or amendment of the Article 370. Thus the article either by default or negligence or deceit has become a permanent feature of the Indian constitution. The position has subsequently been reinforced by judgments of courts whereby Article 370 has more or less been treated as a permanent provision whereby it was never the intent of the framers of the Constitution.



Be that as it may, the country has reached a cusp where in all matters surrounding Kashmir the accepted political correctness that has no basis either in law and much less in the compulsions of the nation called India needs to be thrown out of the window as it does not sit well with a large and aspiring nation as ours. Destiny of a nation cannot be tethered by the ropes of self-serving interests of the few.



