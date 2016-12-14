Protest, promise & populism

Turmoil is what the world likes today. Or so it seems. People don’t want incremental changes. They are looking for big ticket reforms. They love the new and the bold. The age of the old sedate politician talking the language of legislative restrain is ebbing. The politician is suspect. He now has to speak the language of the commonest cause in the commonest language. Urban wordsmithery, cautious and balanced, once a hallmark of a statesman is now a liability. Intellectual elitism is seen as a roguish trait. Politicians, technocrats, bureaucrats and the businessmen look to be secretly hooked to one other: in a powerful you scratch my back, I scratch yours club.



More than anything, the privileged have themselves to blame. They created a not so well thought through world view. Whether it was the lofty ambitions of the Eurozone or corruption in India or problems of immigration in Western Europe or defining terrorism in the US, political correctness overtook cold facts staring in front of your eyes. Closer home, they were busy trashing personalities and pandering either to electoral or sectarian compulsion. But the beauty of this, whether in India or in Europe or US, was that all such self-serving constructs were couched in the liberal axioms where if you called spade a spade, you were hooted down.



What we forgot from our comfortable homes was that in the last decade, the economies have remained moribund. The mainstream worker is increasingly finding himself left out. The technical march — the computing power of networks and speed of machines — made the growth jobless. The macro growth figures touted by media and politicians meant nothing more than an elite fetish. It didn’t touch lives. To him his simple world has been made very confusing and he had been conspiratorially marginalised in this new world. To make him angrier, world got obsessed with stories of success, billionaire, start-up kids making thousand time more money in few months than he will ever do in his entire life. He was an honest, hardworking bloke and yet he didn’t understand the world, where it seems he had no place. The inequality was of the like he had never seen before. The opportunity simply not there. This is the broad sweep of the story of the world, by and large.



Somewhere it was China, which took his job. But it was under the WTO they said. Somewhere it was India. English-speaking and cheap labour they said. Somewhere, it was US, crude prices fell due to shale technology they said. Somewhere it was Germany, Eurozone they said. Somewhere it was global warming, somewhere it was corruption, somewhere immigrants and so it went. To him, these were constraints not of his making. Did he really need to understand the broader logic, the higher ideal behind these? For him all this was hurting. He didn’t speak the fancy global language. He didn’t understand the niceties of international trade and finance. He didn’t comprehend the technology well or did not or could not dress as sharp or speak as glibly as the privileged. It took him some time albeit to realise that there were more like him and they may in fact be in large numbers. May be almost a majority.



So he supported who ever played straight and simple. Consequences, analysis and niceties be dammed. They have brought him nothing but have diminished him and cocked a snook at his native wisdom. He became punishing and un-forgiving. If elite went after Modi, the common man placed him in power. In the same place Delhi, where Modi got all 7 seats in Parliament, they gave 95 per cent seats to the underdog, Kejriwal in the local elections. Irrespective of his gaffes, the US of A plonked Trump into the White House. The Brits went out of Euro. The Italian swagger is back and Italy after the Sunday’s referendum primes up to follow suit. French look like putting a right wing, Eurocidal and anti-immigrant Marine Le Pen in power next year even as Geert Wilder, who is unabashedly against Islamisation of the Netherlands (and Europe) is gaining ground in the Netherlands. The swearing and middle finger showing Phillipine president Rodrigo Duerte may make you cringe with his vocabulary, but with his strong crime fighting ways, he is popular with the Filipinos.



Our home grown Kejriwal, much to the chagrin of many genteel drawing rooms, still resonates with a large number of people of Delhi in terms of his grasp of all things municipal in Delhi. While he was resoundingly rejected for role in Parliament in Delhi, same Kejriwal’s men surprisingly did very well in Punjab against the money-spinning Badals, in a land where elections mean booze, money, caste and “panth”. None of which Kejriwal had.



The man on the street is out there to punish: the arrogant and the soft-spoken hypocrite alike. He is in a hurry to set things right. In this haste for quick-fixes, the exuberance and disillusionment both rise and set fast. He has almost become unmindful of the consequences and such is the desperation in a world stuck in an economic rut and growing inequalities, that the common man is willing to try anything which doesn’t fit into the old-settled positions. He figures what else has he got to lose. So the tiny road bumps in the relentless march to glamourised globalisation have grown into humps that conventional solutions will find hard to jump over. No nonsense populism will be the mantra of the second and third decade of this century till that too runs its course. New realities have arrived. Welcome!



(The author is a former IPS officer and now an entrepreneur)



