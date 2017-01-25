Post-DeMo, the carrots

Prime minister’s masterstroke to demonetise higher denomination currencies took the nation by surprise and we saw public queuing up outside banks and ATMs to deposit old currencies and get newer ones to meet their daily needs.



Pain was felt across sectors in which businesses were directly linked to liquid cash. The whole exercise was aimed at cleaning the economy from the ill-effects of black money as well as to stop terror funding. Black money was, as we all know, widely used in closing property deals, which resulted in real estate prices skyrocketing. These sectors took a knock post demonetisation.



Yes, sectors might feel the heat in the short-term reflecting it in the Q3 earnings, but we might see markets overlooking all the negatives in the medium to long term, as this move is aimed at cleansing our economy and bringing about more transparency.



Though many raised an alarm about demonetisaton impacting businesses, it is not all bad news. In its latest report, the World Bank has revised its estimates of India’s growth rate in FY17 to 7 per cent from 7.6 per cent and expects growth to pick up in FY18 and FY19 supported by private consumption, infra spending and a bounce-back in investment growth.



Now, the markets are keeping their eyes and ears wide open to see and hear what the government has in the upcoming Union Budget. The government is widely expected to make announcements to nullify or reduce the after-effects of demonetisation and spur growth. Sectoral expectations from the Union budget are skyrocketing.



There are expectations of a massive push to infrastructure in terms of projects and budgetary allocation in order to boost economic growth when overall slowdown is seen across the EMs. The housing finance sector may see some action as affordable housing saw a major push in the 2016 budget. Already there have been announcements related to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Expect more announcements regarding existing loans.



As GST remains the next Big Bang reform, there could be more clarity on the tax structure with regard to some key sectors. The most impacted real estate sector expects more clarity on tax on Reits, policies to standardise construction materials like cement so that the housing costs can be brought down.



Post-demonetisation, the government seems keen on pushing digital payments. It has even launched an UPI app called ‘BHIM’. Now, the industry expects the government to announce tax incentives and exemptions to promote cashless and electronic payments. As always, the agri-sector may see more incentives like greater access to cashless transaction modes to ease purchase of seeds and fertilisers. The note ban has made it difficult for the farmers to sell their products.



The 92-year-old practice of presenting a separate Railway budget will come to an end, as it will be clubbed with the Union budget 2017-18. We can expect a hike in passenger fare, as hinted by the finance minister last month who said that passengers should pay for services they avail. The Union budget though may resist populist measures for the railways, focusing more instead on raising revenue to reduce debt and to improve security and services.



However, we may see the finance minister raise tax slabs and make some changes in section 80C benefits.We may also see some announcements regarding taxing of gains from stock investments, as PM Modi recently stressed the need to impose higher tax on stock market investments, even though the finance minister later clarified that there was no plan to introduce any tax on long-term capital gains.



It will take time to fully analyse the impact of demonetisation on the economy and whether it had the expected result. But one thing is for sure: the market will begin to overlook all negatives and start factoring in the potential of our growing economy. Right investment at the right time is what every investor should be striving for. Regular investment for a long-term will give better and bigger returns. Start investing.



The writer is associate director, Geojit BNP Paribas on Budget Expectation and Demonetisation



