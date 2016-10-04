Pakistan's infamous Fauj Inc.

In the pell-mell of India-Pakistan diplo-polity, lies, half truths and innuendos dominate with Janus faced Pakistan front running India. Its loquacious spin doctors always busy armed with disinformation and propaganda to counter India with their own version of canards. In the past, this perfidy has succeeded, but over the last eight months, India has upped the diplomatic ante and isolated Pakistan, convincing most of the world that it is a sponsor and safe harbour of jihadists. Pakistan’s own perplexing behaviour and continued support for the jihad factory has meant that its closest allies in West Asia and the US in particular have realised that the tail is wagging the dog and that the military-jihadist forces now have a life force of their own. Quelling this strategic doctrine has been India’s biggest challenge.Pakistan is besotted with the idea of imperiling India and coveting Kashmir. Right from 1947, it has structured Operation Gulmarg, Operation Gibraltar, Operation Badr and, of course, the death by a thousand cuts tactic Operation Tupac, arguably its most successful construct against India. Each and every plan was a masterstroke, but somewhere its execution was flawed and only the outstanding heroism and derring do displayed by Indian armed forces defeated their purpose. Badr nearly paid handsome dividends for by taking the heights, the Pakistanis planned to cut Srinagar from Ladakh so that India would renegotiate on Siachen. Zia ul Haq was the progenitor of Tupac which has proved the deadliest and while Indian strategists contest the doctrine, it has bled Kashmir and India. The directorate for Inter-Services Intelligence under Hamid Gul became a potent unit which plotted Op Tupac to foment terror and jihad in Kashmir Valley. Named after Amaru Tupac II who was an 18th-century revolutionary who led the war of liberation in Peru against the Spanish rule.Pakistan’s strategy of using non state jihadis has worked like clockwork, inflicting incalculable damage on Kashmir and India’s psyche. How and why is the ISI so successful in breeding these jihadis and fidayeen? While islam and its indoctrination may have everything to do with it, it is this unquenchable lust for Kashmir which remains the cornerstone of this regressive agenda. The vivisection of Pakistan in 1971 acted as a catalyst. The fauj in Pakistan, which stands behind the ISI in letter and spirit with its overdressed generals is morally corrosive. The germ has been carried from one ISI boss to another, its call for chaos unleashed by a border less posse. The fauj is all pervasive in Pakistan’s delicate civil-military axis. In July the Dawn, one of Pakistan’s premier newspapers, wrote about Fauj Inc. In a written reply to a question asked by senator Farhatullah Babar of the Pakistan Peoples Party, defence minister Khwaja Asif informed the senate that there were nearly 50 “projects, units and housing colonies” functioning in the country under the administrative control of Fauji Foundation, Shaheen Foun­dation, Bahria Foundation, Army Welfare Trust (AWT) and Defence Housing Authorities (DHAs), all nomenclatures for the fauj. The fauj has maintained a fine balance between war, Allah and the progeny they have birthed — jihadists. Its commercial interests acquiring a disturbing size and scale. Between 1947 and 1959 up to 73 per cent of Pakistan’s total government spending was devoted to defence. In 1960s an average of 48.8 per cent and so on. And the luxurious lives of army generals started since 1947 and continue till to date.According to the details provided in the reply, eight DHAs were established in major cities. These DHAs — mostly created through ordinances — are in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi-Islama­bad, Multan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Peshawar and Quetta. Besides, there are 16 “projects/units” functioning under the AWT, 15 under the Fauji Foundation and 11 under the Shaheen Founda­tion. The house was informed that Bahria Foundation was not administrating any housing colony in Pakistan, “however, an offshore tolling type LNG project is under its consideration.” The fauj’s swathe is humongous, power and control obsessions.The projects/units being run by the AWT are: Two stud farms in Pakpattan and Okara, Army Welfare Sugar Mills, Badin, Askari Project (shoe and woollen), Lahore, Army Welfare Mess and Blue Lagoon Restaurant, Rawalpindi, real estate comprising three small housing schemes in Lahore, Badaber and Sangjani, Askari General Insurance, Rawalpindi, Askari Aviation Services, Rawalpindi, MAL Pakistan, Karachi, Askari Guards, head office (HO) in Rawalpindi, Askari Fuels (CNG) with HO in Rawalpindi, Askari Seeds, Okara, Askari Enterprises, Rawalpindi, Fauji Security Services (acquired from Fauji Foundation), HO in Rawalpindi, Askari Apparel, Lahore, Askari Lagoon, Faisalabad.The projects/units under Fauji Foundation are: Fauji Cereals, Foundation Gas, Fauji Fertiliser Company, Fauji Cement, Fauji Oil Terminal and Distillery, Fauji Kabirwala Power Company, Foundation Power (Dharki), Askari Cement, Askari Bank, Foundation Wind Energy (I and II), Noon Pakistan Lahore, Fauji Meat, Fauji Fertiliser Bin Qasim, Fauji Akbar Partia Marine Terminal, HO in Karachi.A company under the name of Pakistan Maroc Phosphore was set up in Morocco by the Fauji Foundation in 2008.Similarly, the projects, units and housing colonies under the administrative control of Shaheen Foun­dation, which is a trust of the Pakistan Air Force, are: Shaheen Airport Services, Shaheen Aerotraders, Shaheen Knitwear, Shaheen Complex, Karachi, Shaheen Complex, Lahore, Shaheen Medical Services, Ha­wk Advertising, Fazaia Welfare Education School System, SAPS Aviation College, Air Eagle Aviation Academy, Shaheen Welfare Housing Scheme, Peshawar.The senate was told that Shaheen Foundation was established in 1977 under the Charitable Endowment Act 1890 “to promote welfare activities for the benefit of serving and retired PAF personnel, including civilians and their dependents, and to this end generate fund through industrial and commercial enterprises.” Clearly, the economic backbone of the country rests with the Pakistan Army and, perhaps, that is why the army chief Raheel Sharif is more powerful than the head of the executive Nawaz Sharif. The question that begs an answer though, is whether these fat cat generals and the military might of Pakistan, which has received a bloody nose in 1947-48, 1965, 1971 and 1999, is capable of fighting India in a conventional war. Or will it sit in its corner offices and resort to subterfuge, chicanery and deceit by using the bulwark of political islam to push jihadists to do their work. Straight off the bat, the answer is in the latter credo.