Our own conscience-keeper

National discourse runs the risk of becoming noisy and getting out of hand in a rush of name calling and blame game as people try to divide their world neatly into black and white, blocking out the grey. It is the sort of thing that is a great leveller for countries, between the developed ones and what those in the developed world derisively call ‘developing countries’, actually a euphemism for an underdeveloped country. So, there is a noisy national discourse over Brexit, about allowing in immigrants into Germany, the US presidential election, or the Indian army’s surgical strikes across the LoC and the diplomatic push to isolate Pakistan and pressure China.Recall what Trump said as he attempted another put down of the American establishment when he said compared to the airport at Qatar, LaGuardia, John F Kennedy and Newark international airports were “like from a third world country”. It is possible that the third world will be able to live with that. More serious, though, is the worry over what such a discourse could lead to – more divisiveness, more brazenness, an effort to paint the dangerous as the norm, and dignifying the tendentious as mainstream. A noisy national discourse prevents people from spotting these dangers. Or even from seeing merit among their own.The Trump campaign in the US and the dust it has kicked up is an extreme case of rigging national discourse to make it noisy, and drown out dissenting voices to the point of not listening carefully to or appreciating what the Republican Party candidate for US president is saying on terrorism and taxation for instance. It has boiled down to just a series of highlights —his degrading remarks on women, on his own tax details, and the way he has run his businesses. The noise, the name calling and the bitterness it created, would surely have continued at the same high decibel levels till the November 8 election but for the emergence on the scene of a suddenly larger-than-life figure of Michelle Obama as some sort of a conscience keeper for American values. What she has done is win back for presidential campaign in general a modicum of decency.Obama’s role in this was pretty straightforward: it was not to catch transgressions of the law, because that would have sidetracked from the argument she was trying to make on decorum in public life. It was about pointing to the things that contribute to democracy and pointing out how that had been made difficult in the noise and fury of the election. In Trump’s case, for instance, the women had retreated despite suffering at his hands while he had won bragging rights by intimidating them to stay silent about his predatory behaviour. Where the US first lady stepped up to the plate was in displaying a clear head to cut through the clutter and say the right thing, to sift sense out of the confusion and brazen talk. She also knew what her focus should be — the future of American children and whether the US election contributed to that.Disappointingly for India, there is an absence of such a voice when India probably needs one most. At the helm is a prime minister riding on the back of a huge mandate who wants to change India in the way, he thinks, he had changed Gujarat. The changes are going to take place socially and that is bound to create dissension and discord. Against this backdrop, there will be leaders, as there indeed are, who will take the short cut to win votes by exploiting popular emotion regardless of the dangerous consequences it might have.For a time it seemed India had discovered just such a figure in Anna Hazare. The crowds that gathered during his Jan Lokpal campaign at least gave that impression. But the big stage got to him. He failed to distinguish between sage advice and being a motor mouth. And in the end was not tough enough to weather criticism that inevitably came with the role he had set out to assume for himself. Eventually, Hazare retreated to the more tranquil environs of his village, Ralegan Siddhi. Right now, his main usefulness appears only to comment on Arvind Kejriwal and his troubles. As for the BJP’s own elder statesman, L. K. Advani, he has been no more than a sulking man, retreating gradually from public life and no more exerting his moral authority. So, what India has is a loud and noisy shouting match over the various seeming controversies that are erupting and no sane voice willing to come forward to set the record straight — to point out that the country should not be debating beef-eating but the deft diplomacy against troublesome neighbours or the plan to steer the fastest growing economy in the world.The moot point is that people invariably grow into the role of a conscience keeper, assume a self confidence that comes with time. That was the case with Michelle, from the hesitancy of the time when she became First Lady to last weeks speech upbraiding Trump on his lewd remarks on women. This is how someone who speaks to the nation is able to break new frontiers, instead of pussyfooting — a risky term to use in the lead-up to the US presidential elections — around troublesome issues, and speaking one’s mind. You grow into the role it seems, never losing sight of where the real meaning lay — in Michelle’s case the future of her country’s children. India should quickly throw up such a person to determine the course of the national debate.