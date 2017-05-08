Not just modified VAt

Under the indirect taxes structure in India, indirect taxes like VAT, excise, service tax and entry tax are levied on consumption whereas the direct taxes (income tax) are levied on the income earned. Increasing the indirect taxes makes consumption more and more expensive and, therefore, has an inflationary effect, which makes the poor to suffer the most. Because of this reason indirect taxes are usually seen as regressive, whereas the direct taxes, which targets the richer section of the society, generally seen as progressive.



The goods and service tax (GST) regime will put an end to the cascading effect of tax levied on various products, beginning from the initial stage of production to reaching the ultimate end consumer.



The GST structure has been designed with dual taxation regime; there will be only three components



(i) Central GST (CGST), (ii) State GST (SGST) (iii) Integrated GST (IGST)



Under the GST regime, the total amount of indirect tax in the form of GST for any sale/manufacture of goods or rendering of services will be proportionately distributed in both Central and state exchequers.



How is the GST different from value added tax?



The value added tax, commonly known as VAT is applicable on sale of goods and not rendering of services. Whereas, the service tax levied on services rendered. However, the GST has the application on both goods as well as on services, and it will have a uniform pricing.



In the GST example stated above, the tax paid on the sale within the state can be claimed against the tax paid on the sale outside the state, which is not possible under the current scenario.



The Credit of SGST cannot be avail against CGST and vice versa but both can be avail against IGST.



The GST framework works on the existing principles but is to some extent different when it comes to calculating the sales made outside the state. The sales made outside the states are managed by an integrated Goods and Service Tax model. This GST framework makes sure that the correct apportionment of CGST and SGST, and the accurate flow of money between the central and state exchequers.



Major differences between the existing system and the GST could be summed up as:



1) Under the GST, there would be only one law as it will subsume all the various taxes. Under the existing system, there are distinct tax laws for each levy. For instance Central Excise Act, 1944, State VAT laws, etc.



2) Under the GST, there would be one CGST rate and one uniform SGST rate across all the states. Under the existing system, there are different tax rates. For instance excise 12.36 per cent, service tax 14 per cent and VAT as per respective State laws.



3) Under the GST, the concept of CST would be eliminated with the introduction of IGST. Under the existing system, since credit of CST, or entry tax, for example, are not allowed, the problem of cascading effect arises.



4) Under the GST, tax compliance is expected to be more assessee-friendly as GST would subsume other tax laws. Due to a multiplicity of laws and provisions which are required to be followed in the existing system, tax compliance is more complex.



The GST is much more than just a repackaged VAT, as the way it is structured solves most of the challenges encountered by the Indian businesses with the existing VAT regime today.



From the global tax viewpoint, there is a very thin line between VAT and GST, to a point both of these regimes are conceptually alike. But in India, the two tax regimes differ completely from each other due to the ways they are implemented.



Though GST is set to replace the existing VAT system in the country, GST was a much-required step in preparing the nation for a robust and data-driven tax system which is simple and promises transparency at every level.



