The muslim in new India

For the second time since partition, the Indian Muslim stands at the cusp of history. The idea of a pluralistic India, so distinct from monistic Pakistan, came under first real test in the early 90s when a militant mob razed Babri Masjid in Ayodhya to claim lord Ram’s birthplace asserting the might of the majority like never before in Independent India.



Within a short span of little over 20 years, the Hindutva ideology — a harbinger of Hindu hegemony —has overpowered country’s politics. The emphatic victories in 2014 general elections and the resistance-free runs in the successive state polls — barring Delhi, Punjab and Bihar — was interpreted by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as a mandate against the secular brand of politics. In the words of BJP president Amit Shah, whose election winning abilities has given him some sort of a cult status, the Modi government’s agenda is transformation not reform. Reform is merely improvement of the existing. The government wants the country to transform into a new order. Prime minister Modi calls it new India; disconnected from the legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family, embedded in the RSS ideology. The Modi government’s India is an assertive nation where majoritarianism is nicely packaged in the slogan sab ka saath, sab ka vikas that loosely translates into development for all.



The BJP’s astounding victory in Uttar Pradesh is significant for two reasons. First, the lotus bloomed in the cradle of Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb, an amalgam of Hindu and Muslim cultures tom-tomed by the secularists as the ultimate symbol of India’s famed unity in diversity. Second, it changed the game of how elections will be fought in the Indo-Gangetic planes. The success in UP has given a new mantra to the BJP to negate the “Muslim factor” that kept them away from power for years. Mass polarisation leading to consolidation of Hindu votes makes the Muslim votes sought by the secular parties, stitched in a grand alliance, irrelevant.



The brute mandate was complemented by the BJP by appointing Yogi Adityanath, a distinct militant face of Hindus, as the chief minister.



The question that begs the answer is that where is the Muslim leadership? There is no Muslim representative in the Uttar Pradesh assembly. The 16th Lok Sabha, which has already completed half of its term, has the lowest Muslim MP count of 22.



All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi is arguably the loudest Muslim voice in Parliament but his appeal barely extends beyond Telangana and pockets of Maharashtra. His attempted electoral expansion plans in the north are often viewed with suspicion as his brand of aggression benefits the BJP.



The Muslim faces in the Congress and other non-BJP parties look faded. There is a severe crisis in terms of fresh blood and new thinking.



The might of the mandate will push the BJP towards settling long standing disputes like the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. No political party is in the position to oppose the terms of any out of court negotiated settlement. The electoral cost of coming in the way of any movement on the issue will be too heavy to pay.



The BJP’s long pending agenda of introducing uniform civil code is back in play on the question of triple talaq issue, which challenges the Muslim personal laws.



The lethargy caused by longevity of disputes and the brute force of majority has brought in a change in the way minorities will look at the BJP.



In this great Hindutva surge, the Indian Muslim is left sifting through the ideological debris to find relevance. In a few months from now, India will celebrate 70th anniversary of Independence. The Muslims once again are searching for their ideological moorings.



