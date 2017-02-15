Make it safe, first

The demonetisation drive has transformed yesteryear heroes — Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes — into villains and has made stars out of bit part players, digital payment modes. Now the government is pushing the public to adopt digital transaction habits. Digital payments of all kinds have received an unprecedented fillip since the 8/11 announcement.



Digital payments cover a gamut of methods, including long-established digital payments through credit and debit cards and online bank account to bank account transfers. Digital payment modes also include new-age option of paying via digital wallets like Paytm, Freecharge, Mobiqwik etc. Let us take a look at the digital payment scenario in general and differences between a few of them.



Digital wallets give better ease and convenience of payment to users. The traditional digital payments using credit/debit card require multiple steps and multiple memory points with their 16 digit number, CVV, expiry date followed by a password. Many users find that inconvenient. Digital wallets on the other hand make transactions quick and easy. But even as they make life easier, e-wallets compromise the security by doing away the multiple checks.



Most of the digital wallets operate using a simple app on the smartphone. In case your mobile phone is then accessed by unscrupulous hands, it becomes very easy for the unauthorised person to use your digital wallet to complete genuine monetary transactions. Digital wallets at the most need an OTP to validate transactions. The OTP sms being sent to the same phone which holds the e-wallet renders the wallet transactions totally unsecure.



Traditional online banking methods like credit/debit card, POS, online payment have established well-trained risk teams over a period of time. Their artificial intelligence monitors your debit/credit card transactions and habits and in case of any suspicious transaction they immediately block your card and also alert the merchant on whose POS the transaction has been done.



Newer app based methods are also vulnerable to simple app hacking. It is easy for small time hackers to guess your ID & password and they can access/log into your wallets or other mode of payment. Besides, the level of servers and system security of most of the digital payment companies in India are low in security standards when compared with the traditional banking systems. Banking payments like credit and debit cards also have features like theft/misuse insurance which makes it even more secure and confident to carry along with accidental insurance, concierge service and many other benefits. The new digital modes do not come anywhere close to such value-added security features.



Most digital payment methods in India are integrated with ecommerce websites in some way. In case someone has general access to your ecommerce site login credentials, they will have equal access to your digital mode of payments, making you financially vulnerable again.



Digital payments also keep a meticulous record of your financial transaction history. No transaction is private or sacrosanct. Your privacy is always at stake when you transact digitally.



On a scale of 10, digital modes of payments would easily score a high eigh for convenience and ease. But on the same scale they would notch a dismal four for security. In a nutshell, the digital modes currently in use in India are not really safe. The security aspects have immense potential for improvement through adding features like finger print validation, retina validation and pre-defined passkey. This mode has to improve a lot both in terms of security and product featur, offering security before it becomes widely accepted. People are migrating over to it not by choice but are rather pushed into it. Given the promotion and boost online transaction methods are receiving from the government at this point, this is the time for the players to haul up their security features for a long-term survival.



At the same time users would do well to use online transaction methods judiciously, engage the security features to the fullest and keep their encryption and passwords strong.



The writer represents Entrepreneurs’ Organization, Indore



