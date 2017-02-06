Life is a cacophony

Jana Chaudhuri is an unusual name, suggesting one of two options: A. Bengali parents, enamoured of Prague, or all things Czech, named their daughter by a prominent name of that country. Option B: Jana, a Czech, married a Chaudhuri, and dutifully took his name. In the case of the pianist Jana Chaudhuri, it’s Option B — she is married to Debashish Chaudhuri, a conductor of Indian origin, now based in Czech Republic. Of them you can say without fear of contradiction, that they make music together.



Jana recently gave a recital at NCPA’s Experimental Theatre under the title ‘Gems of European Music’. Composers featured were Rachmaninov, Liszt and Chopin, three composers without whom no piano recital can be complete. She also played Bedrich Smetana, the Czech composer, and the lesser known Albert Grunfeld and Vitezslav Novak. I always find Rachmaninov and Liszt showy and there’s general agreement that their own playing skills were so formidable that their compositions prove an incredibly tough challenge for any pianist. Chopin, on the other hand, writes music of such surpassing beauty that it can move you to tears. Certainly the well-known B flat and C sharp Nocturnes Jana Chaudhuri played with elegant phrasing and melodic sense, had that effect on the audience (Debashish Chaudhuri, sitting next to me, was so overcome with emotion that he couldn’t speak for a while).



But speak he did, telling us before each item about interesting connections between the pieces in the programme and their composers, information and anecdotes that added a very useful element to the recital. Why don’t we have that more often? Zane Dalal, Symphony Orchestra of India’s Associate Music Director, has often done that with his introduction to the evening’s programme and I wish this would be the norm rather than the exception. My reasons for saying that are simple: You can safely assume that the majority of people in the audience will be familiar with the more popular pieces of music. But do they necessarily know the context in which they were composed? There is so much to know: At what stage of his life did the composer write this piece? What was his emotional state? Perhaps, he had fallen in love (or out of it), or had become a father or was being hounded by creditors… Then again, what was the state of the nation and the society in which the composer lived? Was it a period of great ferment and was there turmoil everywhere? All these would, no doubt, reflect in some way on the music, and it only adds to the listener’s enjoyment to hear these details. This neglected aspect of a concert or recital can only enrich the experience of listening to the great composers.



Outside the auditorium, we were assailed by a different kind of ‘music’ — Mumbai’s ever present cacophony of horns. I plead guilty on behalf of my driver: No amount of berating can get him out of the habit of his staccato beep-beep-beep; three short bursts of sound sent noisily into the road at the slightest excuse. It could be another driver moving into our lane, or the lights changing from red to green. . . Beep-beep-beep will go my car. Yet a few years ago when I was driverless, it turned out that my car’s horn had died of neglect. I had no time to fix it, so I drove around the city for two months without a horn. It annoyed some pedestrians that I did not have one: “Why don’t you blow your horn?” they shouted at me when I revved up the engine to draw their attention and get them off my path.



When I reached home after the Jana recital, more ‘music’ was to greet my ears. Down from our 15th floor, we could see the usual wedding revelry in the slums nearby. It reminded me, as it usually does, that marriage has been defined as two hearts that beat as one. Which must be the reason why weddings amplify the heartbeat a million times, and all you hear for miles around is the thump-thump-thump of drums being beaten to death. If there was a melody playing there somewhere, it must have fled far, far away.



