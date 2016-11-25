Let’s Make it easier

Sometime back the World Bank brought out a ranking of countries in terms of ease of doing business. This is an annual feature in which the bank ranks countries in respect of their performance. Of 190 countries, our ranking improved by one to 130 over the previous year. In terms of points for this period we improved from 53.93 to 55.29, an improvement of about 2.5 per cent. One of the areas where the present government had laid emphasis at the highest level was on simplifying procedures and changing laws to make the business climate friendlier. The fact that the World Bank has assessed otherwise is a cause for concern. It has been argued that the report does not consider reforms done after June 2016 and reforms have been undertaken in a large number of states while the index is based on developments in Mumbai and Delhi alone as representative sample for the whole country.



The ranking is based on an assessment of comparative performance in 10 indicators. These are starting a business, dealing in construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency. It is undoubtedly true that strenuous efforts have been made by the present government to improve procedures and bring about changes in the states to have a better business climate. In consultation with World Bank they worked out a 98 point matrix for assessing progress. The states have been enthusiastic in this process and as a result new states like Telangana have done exceptionally well and rank first amongst the Indian states in terms of the reforms. While some of the traditionally better performing states like Gujrat have slipped, UP and Bihar have not been doing well. All these are fine initiatives and need to be pursued.



The Indian ranking has been above 100 in the last decade. Let me mention progress made by some other Asian economies. Singapore is way ahead in reforms and ranked four. China has been placed at 78 and Malaysia at 23. Pakistan, though ranked lower, has been identified as one of the 10 countries which recorded maximum improvement last year. In comparison, we find that India has done well in certain areas. It has been ranked 13 in protecting minority investors and 26 in getting electricity. But where we have done badly is in dealing with construction permits where we are placed at 185 as against 13 of Malaysia. Similarly, in enforcing contracts we are 172 as against 5 of China. In registering property we are again way behind with 138 as against 42 of China. Surprisingly, in paying taxes we are placed at 172 or nearly in bottom 10 per cent of the countries.



In many of the areas it is the state and local municipal laws which need reform. The permission for construction permits is a classic example. Studies have shown that Mumbai requires 42 procedures that increase the cost of warehouse by 25 per cent. In OECD economies there are 12 procedures and their cost is less than 2 per cent. All these procedures are part of regulations and bye laws of the corporation. This has to change. Similarly in registering of property, which is done by the state officials, there are double the number of days taken and in the number of procedures as against OECD countries. In both these cases where our record is very poor, we need to change systems and install new procedures. It is possible to do so as many examples are available in Asian economies. Take the case of New Zeland.It is at the top of the table in both the above indices. We need to study their procedure and modify our systems accordingly. Even Singapore and Malaysia have done much better, being in the initial thirties of the rank in these areas.



Enforcing contracts is another weak area. This depends on the law and our judicial system. There are nearly three crore cases with the judiciary. No wonder that it takes more than four years to decide the issue as against a year and half in OECD. We have too few judges and our procedures need to be tightened.



There are a number of areas which fall primarily in the domain of Central and state laws. Resolving insolvency, depositing taxes and starting a business are some such areas. With the introduction of Goods and Services tax (GST), this issue should be easier in respect of taxes. In other areas very conscious efforts will have to be made to change procedures. By amending our laws we can make it easier for businesses.



The Central government has expressed concern that our ranking has remained nearly static. This in spite of the fact that they have been working with the states for more than two years intensively. It has to be realised that the assessment for India is being decided solely on the basis of data from two cities Delhi and Mumbai. For the last two years the administrative climate in Delhi is confused due to constant political activity between the chief minister and the lieutenant governor. This has put this reform in the background. Even in Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is a part, the reform is not in focus. The states that have taken interest have done well. While of the 17 cities studied, Ludhiana is at the top, Delhi was placed at 6th and Mumbai 10th in respect of these parameters.



The attractiveness of Indian market and its business friendly climate reflected in ease of doing business index are vital for our rapid growth. So far our record on simplifying procedures is not very good. It can only improve if we modify laws, adopt the procedures followed by world leaders like Singapore and work systematically on Judicial reforms.



