Let’s go digital, please

It does not surprise anyone when non-professional columnists throw unfounded charges against demonetisation move as it is vogue for them to write columns with no rigorous analysis of data. But, when the so-called professors and economists write articles with no logic and with no scrutiny of data, it becomes extremely unprofessional. I summarise some of the vague accusations put forth by some economists on demonetisation and analyse how far they are far from logic and scrutiny of data.



In one of the article in a leading newspaper, it was mentioned mentioned that “Up until the deadline of December 30, from across the country, we have had reports of money meant for release to the public in exchange for the old notes being siphoned off to the influential and those with the capacity to pay for this.” The valid currency with the public immediately after demonetisation was Rs 1.5738 lakh crore and RBI pumped Rs 6.9262 lakh crore from November 10 into the system till the end of December, totalling to Rs 8.5 lakh crore. Out of Rs 6.9262 lakh crore, only Rs 33,948 crore were disbursed by the banks over the counter and the remaining was drawn by the public from their respective bank accounts. The income tax department so far seized new currencies worth of Rs 112 crore as a part of its country-wide search operations, which is about 0.34 per cent of the currency disbursed over the counter. Although it is not known how much portion of the over the counter currency was diverted fraudulently, if we assume liberally that 5 per cent of the currency disbursed over the counter was diverted to covert demonetised black currency, it amounted to Rs 1697.4 crore, which is about 0.25 per cent of the total currency that was disbursed by the banks after demonetisation.



So it would be totally unfair to claim that substantial portion of the new currency has been siphoned off to the influential and those with the capacity to pay for this fraudulent practice. The government could have denied the exchange of demonetised currency altogether over the counter to completely avoid over-the counter malpractice but this could have suffocated people who cannot access branches where they hold accounts and those who don’t have bank accounts. However, the government took series of continuous measures to ensure that black money hoarders don’t have the field day.



It was further mentioned in the same article that “the demonetisation, meant to eliminate black money, led directly to a black market for currency notes,” as if the government itself requested some bank officials and mules to venture into corrupt practices. When such massive anti-black currency measures are taken up, there will be some who will try to take advantage of the same and involve in malpractices. The solution lies in not avoiding anti-black currency measures but to bring corrupt people to book as quickly as possible and as much as possible. The government has been already acting upon the tips of corrupt practices. The same logic holds good for RBI. In fact, demonetisation exposed some of the corrupt in the banking system and RBI. Claiming that the banking system and RBI has been pristine pure so far and the demonetisation move made it corrupt is nothing but aberration of mind. We also have to appreciate the long hours of work done by bank employees and RBI in mitigating the currency crunch given the constraints and few black sheep in the herd does not make the entire herd as nefarious.



When referring to RBI, the article mentioned “The Narendra Modi government has succeeded in turning one of our most precious institutions into yet another government department.” Each agency in the system of things has some demarcated duties and responsibilities. However, the system of things demands cooperation and coordination of various agencies in working towards a common good cause. It is generally accepted that the fiscal policy and monetary policy are the demarcated domains of the finance ministry (MoF) and RBI respectively. But, this does not mean that the RBI should behave adamantly to preserve its authority completely even when the government tries to introduce measures for the larger good of the nation. The data on currency supply showed that there was an increase of 20.1 per cent in currency holdings with the public between September 2015 and September 2016, whereas the normal increase of currency in circulation has been about 11 per cent to 13 per cent in the previous years. India witnessed only about 5 per cent of inflation in terms of Consumer Price Index (CPI) between September 2015 and September 2016. The non-cash transaction, especially electronic and online transactions has been on the increase in India on all sectors. The Paytm registered a phenomenal growth since its inception in 2010 and has more than 12.2 crore active users in April 2016 itself.



In this backdrop, it can be understood that Rs 500 and Rs 1000 should have become the darling denominations of the people to keep unaccounted money. When the data clearly shows that the high denomination currency with the public was much higher than what it should have been, the MoF and RBI cannot keep quiet citing that the fiscal policy and monetary policy are the exclusive domains of MoF and RBI respectively. In fact, such attitude of operating in silos of various departments across union, state and local governments have costed India enormously. By joining hands, the MoF and RBI made a monumental effort in unearthing black currency and trying to bring unaccounted income under tax net.



The effort paid off well for them. Sixty lakh bank accounts alone received about Rs 7 lakh crore in bank deposits post-demonetisation against 49.4 crore bank accounts receiving almost the same amount and this is the testimony for the success of the demonetisation move. It is not as if the currency in circulation increased substantially only between September 2015 and September 2016. Even between September 2009 and September 2010, there was an unprecedented growth of 18.1 per cent in the currency holding with the public, which is a clear indication that there was something seriously fishy. However, the then economist prime minister Manmohan Singh and his parivar that includes Harvard educated P Chidambaram did not bother to devise a method to crackdown on those who stashed away their unaccounted currencies.



In an article by an economist, who was a member of National Advisory Council of UPA government, it was concluded that the push towards digital transactions is a malicious attempt to help software industry, quoting Indian Software Product Industry Round Table’s website content and berating Nandan Nilekani. But the truth is that the digital transaction is easier, comfortable and available practically 24x7 for the common man compared to even ATM transactions. There is no reason to believe that India will not embrace digital transactions sooner than later.



The writer teaches at TAPMI Manipal. Views are personal



