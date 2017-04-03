Let’s breathe easy

Extremely harmful air pollution levels in Indian cities have been a subject of intense discussion in media and elsewhere for quite some time now. Supreme Court has also been trying to impress upon the central and state governments to find immediate solutions to the killing air pollution. “This pollution problem is very serious. If you talk for years for a solution, then it is a problem,” a bench of Justices MB Lokur and PC Pant observed during a court hearing on January 16, 2017.



A recent Green Peace report said 1.2 million deaths take place every year in India due to air pollution, and claimed none of the 168 cities it assessed complied with air quality standards prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO).



While Delhi tops the list of the most polluted cities, even smaller cities such as Patna, Kanpur and Allahabad have air pollution far beyond the healthy levels. The health cost of air pollution in India has been assessed at 3 per cent of its GDP.



It is also well established now that much of the air pollution is due to vehicular emissions. Presently, India has an estimated 222 million vehicles, 80 per cent being two-wheelers, 14 per cent passenger vehicles, 3 per cent commercial and remaining 3 per cent three-wheelers.



Over the past several years, various measures have been discussed to tackle air pollution, oftenonly under pressure from the apex court. These include, enforcement of odd/even rule, banning registration of luxury SUVs and diesel cars above 2000cc in the national capital, green cess on commercial vehicles entering Delhi, ban on burning of waste and crop residue, and fine on emission of construction dust, etc.



However, none of these measures seem to provide an immediate and effective solution that the worsening situation demands. Conversion of petrol and diesel vehicles to gas-fuelled ones could be one such solution, and in that, conversion to auto LPG, rather than, not as viable, CNG.



Auto LPG is a low hanging fruit and government must make use of this to make a tangible effect on air quality almost immediately. Most other cleaner fuels are still at a drawing board stage.



A recent study conducted by Marketing and Development Research Associates (MDRA) says auto LPG can cheaply and quickly replace diesel and petrol in transport across the country as the fuel can be transported by tankers and sold through existing filling stations, unlike CNG that requires the laying of pipelines, which takes several years and much more investment.



Moreover, auto LPG fuel tanks are compact and lighter than CNG and can be easily integrated in a vehicle without much loss of trunk space. Also, refuelling time for auto LPG is similar to other conventional fuels unlike CNG, which takes much more time to refill primarily because of the very high pressures CNG operates at.



Economic considerations also tilt the balance in favour of auto LPG. Leading oil companies such as Indian Oil, HPCL, and BPCL have, since October 2016, reduced the auto LPG price to make it cost about 50 per cent less than petrol. This has resulted in 16 per cent jump in auto LPG’s sales during October 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016, despite demonetisation.



Auto LPG’s operating expenses are up to 50 per cent lower than petrol, and the cost of an LPG vehicle — whether factory fitted or retro-fit — is also lower than that of CNG. Retrofitting an LPG car would cost just about Rs 20,000 compared to Rs 30,000 for a CNG car, and an LPG kit for a bike would come for Rs 7,000 while it would be about Rs 13,000 for a CNG bike.



The MDRA study says that the most significant contribution of auto LPG is to improving air quality — it has 22 per cent lower CO2 than petrol, 96 per cent lesser NOx than diesel and 68 per cent lesser than petrol and 120 times lower PM emission than diesel. More than 26 million vehicles run on auto LPG globally in more than 70 countries and therefore auto LPG has become the third largest selling fuel in the world, after petrol and diesel.



There are 1,100 auto LPG filling outlets in 500 cities across India, and more than 50 per cent of these are owned by the public sector companies Indian Oil, HPCL and BPCL while the rest are operated by private players.



The MDRA study says that one can be assured of continuous availability of auto LPG for the Indian subcontinent at very low, compelling prices in the foreseeable future as global LPG production was growing faster than demand (10 mMT in excess in 2015).



With effects of Global Warming so apparent now, moving to cleaner fuels is not a choice anymore. Auto LPG is clean, efficient, easy to handle and offers significant economic benefits as well. Most importantly, it can make a real difference to air quality levels, today.



