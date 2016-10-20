Just how useful are summits?

In the age of globalisation international summits play an increasingly extensive role in the time-table of national heads of government. Throughout the year one summit seems to follow the other and the general public rightly questions the usefulness of these tamashas. Obviously, there are countless photo opportunities which prove that one has reached the top of the international hierarchy. But what else is there, except often vacuous press communiques!



Recently, India has been host to the summit of BRICS countries. Goa basked in the presence of, amongst others, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the graceful and competent host. However, the geopolitical interests and the economies and societies of the BRICS countries are far too diverse to expect a convergence on matters of great substance.



In terms of the global economy the 21st century, without any doubt, belongs to Asia. The opportunities particularly in the larger Asian countries are truly outstanding. On the other hand, one should not forget that in the present century Asia not only offers economies of unprecedented scale, it also will be the continent where numerous international conflicts, crises and even wars will take place. A lot is at stake. During the cold war with the bitter rivalry between the Soviet Union and the US, the North Atlantic was the sea of contention. In the 21st century, this role will fall to the Indian Ocean and to the Pacific. Already we are witnessing expansionist designs of the new hegemon China in the South China Sea.



Experience shows that while summits hardly can change the course of history, they are nevertheless a useful diplomatic tool to reduce tension and clarify misunderstandings. As long as one does talk to each other, one at least does not shoot at each other. However, as is evident in the multiple wars that are plaguing the Middle East, where warring parties are determined to push their interests with violent means, summitry even involving the most important countries can do little.



In the group of G7/G8, Japan has been and continues to be the only Asian representative. Particularly the re-emergence of China as a world power and the rise of Asia in general has led to the marginalisation of this grouping. Today, the most important summit of global significance is the group of G20, where Asia has a strong presence with China, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Turkey. Of course, the larger a gathering the more difficult it becomes to find a meaningful consensus on controversial matters. However, a major side effect of such large summits is that these turns those not included into frustrated bystanders. For a long time, Switzerland tried to be allowed at the high table of the G20, but to no avail. For Pakistan, it is particularly irritating that arch rival Delhi confabulates with the high and mighty, while Islamabad is left out in the cold.



While material results of international summit may be rather meagre, one major advantage is that summits allow for important bilateral meetings at the sidelines. It is a telling sign of the times that for many years there has been no bilateral summit between the leaders of China and Japan, as relations between these two most important neighbours in the Far East have been soured by a number of mutual irritations. Nevertheless, within the framework of G20 and APEC there have been bilateral meetings between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. They have not produced spectacular results but have at least kept the two sides talking to each other.



At present the European Union may not have a high international standing and news reports about crises and difficulties far outweigh any positive headlines. Uncertainty about the future architecture of Europe has increased substantially, particularly after the British voted for Brexit. However, the EU machinery remains active and operational. For centuries, Europe has been the most bellicose continent in the world, until after the monumental disaster of World War II the Europeans and their major protector, the United States, decided that never again should there be war on the old continent. Part of the new normal in Europe are the regular and routine meetings of head of governments.



Over the years the quality of cooperation and coordination amongst European leaders has grown substantially. Divisions have certainly not disappeared and with Britain leaving the EU a new precedent has been set that may one day be followed by another EU member. However, for the time being European leaders are in constant contact to tackle common problems. This is of course, not only happening at the top level but also at numerous ministerial levels. Interestingly, it is only now, after Britain has opted for leaving the EU that the mandarins and politicians in London have realised how intricate the net of obligations and rights is, which keeps the EU together. London might witness the fact that from now on EU leaders are meeting without a British presence with considerable bravado. Soon enough it will feel the negative consequences of not being present anymore at the EU high table!



(The writer is Far East correspondent, Neue Zurcher Zeitung, Tokyo)



