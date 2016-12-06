japan’s trump card

Like most, the Japanese, too, were surprised by the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States. Even in the Japanese foreign ministry one must have been convinced that Hillary Clinton will carry the day, as prime minister Shinzo Abe, when he was in New York during the general assembly of the United Nations, did only meet the presidential candidate of the Democrats. The results of November 8 must have come as totally unexpected.



In the meantime there has been some movement. Prime minister Abe managed to get a meeting with Trump in his opulent residence in New York, becoming the first foreign head of government to have a personal encounter with the newly elected American president. It was convenient that Abe could drop in on his way to the summit of APEC in Lima, where president Barack Obama gave his swan song on international trade and the Trans-Pacific Partnership.



Japan is the United States’ most important ally in Asia. During the cold war, when the menace of the Soviet navy in the Pacific Ocean was acute, Washington saw Japan as the “unsinkable aircraft carrier”. While the military presence of Russia in the Far East has diminished, the rise of China has given new geopolitical significance to Japan. In fact, the American bases on the archipelago of Okinawa belong to the most valuable foreign assets of US defense.



During his extensive and verbose electoral campaign, first to gain the nomination by the Republican Party and then to defeat Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump did not waste much time on international issues, except on his preferences for Russian president Vladimir Putin. However, one statement caused much uproar and has not been forgotten in Japan until today. At one stage of his electoral campaign Trump dealt with fellow travellers whom he accused of profiting inordinately from the security umbrella provided by the United States.



His statement caused uproar in Europe, where particularly the smaller countries in Central and Eastern Europe are worried about the Russian menace. However, Trump’s statement caused particular consternation in Japan.



It is indeed true that Japan has profited enormously from the security provided by the United States. Its own constitution, which it got from the Americans in 1947, two years after the capitulation of the Japanese empire, restricts very rigidly the military defense that Japan is allowed to pursue. In fact, it has been the goal of the administration of Abe to get rid of article nine of this constitution in order to normalise the defense of Japan and enable the country to use military means like other sovereign states.



It is no secret that many Japanese resent the presence of American bases in their country, in particular those living in the neighbourhood of these bases. Left leaning Japanese want the Americans to leave, while at the same time they are against substantial military rearmament. Many have a rather idealistic view of international affairs and are of the opinion that China poses no real threat to Japan and that one can renounce both, American bases and a strong defense.



There can be no doubt that Japan has profited from the protective shield provided by the American military. Particularly in the years when after World War II Japan had to rebuild its cities, its infrastructure and its industries, it was very helpful that one did not need to make huge investments in military defense. However, while it is justified to blame many European members of NATO of not doing enough to enhance their military prowess, Japan cannot be criticised to the same extent.



Nevertheless Trump had obviously been briefed to admonish the Japanese. His electoral statement was particularly dramatic as he not only recommended that the Japanese must do more in terms of military rearmament but also advocated that to this purpose Japan should acquire nuclear weapons. This is of course a topic of extreme complexity and huge potential geopolitical fallout. Beijing did not react very strongly, deeming the whole issue obviously as one of the more colourful statements during a highly confusing electoral campaign. But there can be no doubt that if Washington was ever to seriously consider that South Korea and Japan, its two allies in the Far East, should take up nuclear weapons in order to not anymore require the American military assistance, this would create a serious threat to peace not only in the Pacific region but in the world at large.



There is no circumstance under which China would accept that South Korea and Japan acquire nuclear weapons. In addition and significantly, the overwhelming majority of the Japanese, except for a minute fringe of ultra-nationalists, would never accept their country acquiring nuclear weapons. One should not forget that, up till now, Japan has been the only country against which atomic bombs had been used. Hiroshima and Nagasaki were destroyed by American nuclear bombs and are until today the warning for mankind never again to unleash the fury of nuclear war. Fortunately this barrier has been maintained, until now.



