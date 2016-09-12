Idea of small sized ministry jettisoned

Sometime back, there was a major expansion of the Central cabinet. When prime minister had taken over the reins of the government, he had focussed on “maximum governance with minimum government.” This approach had wide acceptance across the country, as people were concerned at the large size of the bureaucracy and oversized cabinets. The problem was seen across all states and many political parties, most of whom were not even committed to this approach. It was hence considered a very welcome step.



The initial measures matched the commitment. The number of ministers sworn initially as Central cabinet ministers was just forty-five, nearly 40 per cent less than the UPA government. In forming this cabinet, a major initiative was strong synergy in allocation of departments. The energy ministry included departments of coal, power and renewable energy and transport ministry had road transport, river and maritime transports, thus providing better synergy. There were still some gaps. Ministry of civil aviation was kept under a separate minister though it is part of transport globally in all major economies like the US and the UK. Similarly, the ministry of petroleum was also kept separately, which is otherwise a key component of energy. The second administrative reform commission had recommended 20-25 ministries with supportive state ministers.



Developments in the last few months, however, have changed the perception that this good governance approach will continue. The size of the council of ministers of the Central government has been increased to nearly 75-80 and a large number of state ministers have been inducted in the cabinet. Article 75 of the Constitution permits 15 per cent of the strength of the lower house as the upper limit and the current council of ministers is touching the ceiling. It is possible that political compulsions have led to these changes. But a very significant initiative of small sized ministry has clearly been jettisoned. This atmosphere of political profligacy and expediency is pervading state governments too. The size of council of ministers in almost all states is touching the ceiling. Recently, the Government of Delhi requested the Central government for the approval of 21 parliamentary secretaries to help the ministry. Such appointments have already been approved by the Central government in many states. Courts have taken a view that it amounts to bypassing the 15 per cent ceiling put under the Constitution for the size of council of ministers. Despite this ruling, laws are being passed by state legislatures declaring these as outside the purview of office of profit legislation. The difficulty is that our public representatives are not willing to abide by the spirit of the constitutional norm and prefer working on various ways of getting around it. The initial hope that the new government was showing a new more principled path in this regard has been belied. Minimum government also implies a lean and efficient government. There has been very little effort to restructure the bureaucracy. The efficiency improvement has been focussed on technology induction through greater use of IT (Digital India) and trying to improve ease of doing business. While these are very major and welcome initiatives, it is not clear how the restructuring of the bureaucracy is planned. According to an estimate, we have about 19 million employees against 21.8 million in the US and 5.9 million in the UK. When compared to India, the UK has more than five times and the US more than four times the number employees per one lakh population. By these standards, we are not over staffed or a bloated bureaucracy.



But the numbers hide a story. We have shortages in several categories but unproductive staff in the other. Two critical areas where the staff strength is very poor are Judiciary and police. The shortages are due both to lack of posts and huge unfulfilled vacancies. While USA has 107 judges per million of population we have merely sixteen. Similarly UK, Australia and Canada have 55, 60 and 75 judges per million of population. We are woefully short in this area. Rule of law, the cornerstone of governance, has no meaning in absence of our ability to decide legal disputes quickly. Similar is the case with police. We have 130 policemen per lakh of population as against 401 in US, 361 in Scotland, and 202 in Canada respectively. UN analysis indicates a median of about 300 policemen per lakh of population globally. There is a clear need of appointing more judges and policemen to ensure an enabling support system for a rule of law.



In government employees, there is a large body of clerks, peons, khalasis and others engaged in unproductive jobs. Of the central employees only 11 per cent are holding group ‘A’ and ‘B’ posts. In the states similar pattern of employment exists. As against this Singapore during 1970-2008 reduced share of unproductive clerical and other staff to 20 per cent from 67 per cent and simultaneously increased the senior more productive employees to 52 per cent from a mere 5 per cent. Several measures are urgently needed to generate a climate of governance



First, we need to restructure bureaucracy, increase number of judges and policemen. We should gradually weed out unproductive staff accompanied by reform in the way work is organized in offices. It will have to be done in phases so that it is financially sustainable for us.



Secondly, political parties and civil society must generate a climate where ministries are lean and oriented to needs of good administration rather than touching upper ceiling of permissible ministers or adding parliamentary secretaries to it.



Thirdly, continue work on use of technology to minimize staff needs. We cannot afford to increase expenditure on staff in view of our low tax/GDP ratio, which limits financial resources.



(The author is a former cabinet secretary and member of planning commission now referred to as Niti Ayog)



