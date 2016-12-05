High-risk illusions

The new Indian army, as it rose from the rabble of the Sepoy mutiny of 1857, writes Philip Mason, in his classic account A Matter of Honour, “was one of the main pillars of the Empire and of Pax Britannica…It was the Indian Army that that made possible control of Asia and the Mediterranean and Cape routes.”



Mason, a distinguished British civil servant, who had served in the defence department of colonial India, apparently knew what he was talking and narrates in fascinating and eloquent detail about how the ‘natives’ held up the Union Jack, like no force before or since.



Can the same be said about Indian rulers, over a century down the line? It becomes a relevant question to ask when you look at some gory statistics in 2016. Official figures put the total number of army and other security personnel killed in Jammu and Kashmir to 89, which is the highest number of military casualties for nearly a decade, or since a bilateral ceasefire between India and Pakistan was put into place in 2003.



There is much to be said about the motor mouths holding very high positions in this government and their cavalier attitude to ever-mounting defence losses, all sacrificed at the altar of political brinkmanship and vote bank politics.



Since the surgical strikes of September this year, India has lost 27 security personnel. If statements by trigger happy Indian politicians were to be believed, the strikes were meant to be a panacea of all ills with Pakistan. Even more dramatic have been pronouncements by India’s defence minister threatening to gouge out Pakistani eyes, if they so much as cast an eye on mother India. Well, as Nagrota has displayed once again, they have done more than just to cast an evil eye, making the situation appear comical, only if the matter was not that serious.



While India’s strikes have certainly created a flutter in Pakistan’s security establishment, bloody attacks on Indian military and para-military formations in the country’s frontier states, namely Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, have left nothing to imagination. Pakistan’s surgical strikes have decidedly been deadlier in comparison, with abundant pictorial evidence to back its claim, if that was needed, but apparently is not. Islamabad denies it has anything at all to do with these attacks, compounding the irony manifold.



Clearly, as the latest strike in Jammu this week revealed, it was the sheer courage of two young majors, who lost their lives trying to save hostages and minimise casualties, add-ing to a growing list of officers and other ranks killed in anti-terrorist operations.



The critical point is the long-term implication of such loss of men in a country where the army and defence forces have ceased to be a viable career option for the youth, who have many other avenues to choose from. Unlike the days of the yore, when it was nearly mandatory for `good’ families to sent at least one son to the forces (including principalities), the military is no longer an attractive proposition. It is extremely doubtful – and certainly unknown – whether any politician has his or her children in the defence forces. This arc could well include members of the civil society and India’s chattering classes, who probably have no idea of what a heavily militarised international border looks like.



The charm of defence forces, in the aftermath of Independence, was evident in high society, where one sibling was sent off to the forces, a matter of pride for any family. Back in the 1950s and 1960s, the men in uniform were much higher on the rank of political and social protocol than they are today — recall the number of actresses of yester years who married serving officers. That, sadly, seems like a distant memory. With mounting casualties and increasing public indifference to those laying down their lives, it is only to be expected.



The Union defence minister (in his more sobre moments presumably) told Parliament last year that the Indian defence personnel faced a shortage of no less than 52,000 personnel, but even more critically, these included 11,000 officers in the operational ranks.



The army, which has to face the brunt of the enemy on ground in eyeball to eyeball situations and which accounts for most, if not all, casualties, faces a serious shortage of 33,998 personnel, including close to 10,000 officers who head operations — colonels, majors and captains. Most casualties in the last two decades of fighting the underground plastic wars in Jammu and Kashmir have, needless to say, come from these ranks, also known as the ‘fighting ranks.’



The rank political and bureaucratic indifference to defence casualties is best reflected in India’s military modernisation programme, which is lagging behind by at least a couple of decades. The Economist in an incisive write up in September this year reflected on this conundrum.



The Indian Army, it noted “has been seeking a new assault rifle since 1982; torn between demands for local production and temptation for fancy imports, and between doctrines calling for heavier firepower or more versatility, it has flip-flopped ever since.” The question to ask is this: If this is the situation in 2016, what could be the position in let’s say, 2019?



