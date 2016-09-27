Hi-touch is always better than hi-tech

Robotics and machine learning have been sending chills down the spines of Indian IT services companies. The fear is that all software programming will be automated and Indian software engineers will be rendered jobless. This is neither a new fear nor an unfounded apprehension. In 1996, when Price Waterhouse was trying to build a software factory in Salt Lake Electronic Complex in Calcutta, one of our partners was extremely sceptical. He had a son studying in the US. The son told the father that a new invention called CASE (Computer Aided Software Engineering) tools would automate the coding process. His advice was that we should not invest in an off shore software facility.



There is a saying that wise men do not need advice and fools do not heed advice. Foolish or wise, in hindsight, this was our best move. The Indian software industry burgeoned into a $150 billion business creating employment for millions of young people and brought pride and confidence to our country.



There is no doubt that robotics, 3D printing and machine learning will cause fundamental shifts. Both India and China will need to grasp them with both hands. They will trigger disruption and innovation in the way we write software or manufacture products. But it is a pipe-dream to think that 3D printing will hollow out China’s manufacturing capabilities and the factories will all move back to the US or Europe.



The billions of inter-connected devices and the internet of things (IoT) will change our lives dramatically. They will bring innovation in industries like retail, automotive, consumer durables, healthcare and telecom. But they are not going to replace the human touch or replace the human mind.



Will some coding and software development be automated? Absolutely! India must embrace the emerging technologies to do development and testing faster, cheaper and better. Business software is a tool. To deliver business results, you need these tools. But human minds envision successful outcomes and define the road map. Who will write the algorithms that will provide competitive advantage to the e-commerce players? Who will decide what social media to crawl and what to look for? We may come up with unlimited data storages, lightning fast processing chips and powerful analytics tools. Yet it will never make sense to boil the ocean even if you had unlimited computing power. The Hanuman may represent the speed and power of our new tools but you must know which sanjeevani plant to look for in Dronagiri Hills to bring Lakshman back to life. Otherwise you will spend the rest of your lives moving mountains.



There is another important issue to bear in mind. The country where Robotics is the most advanced has an ageing society which has not looked at immigration favourably: Japan. In Japan or even Germany or the USA, robotics is a labour-saving and cost-containing technology. Sometimes Robotics is deployed for perfection and defect-free manufacture.



In a “young” country like India, jobless growth is a cruel and disastrous strategy. In fact, we should not use robotics as a pure labour-saving play. We should deploy our human resources advantage to provide unmatched service. Most of my western friends sing praises of our fine restaurants and hotels because our service levels are much higher. If product quality improves in mission-critical applications, we have no choice but embrace the technologies to remain competitive but to use them indiscriminately to reduce work force is not what India needs.



We forget that high human touch is often the source of customer satisfaction and competitive differentiation. Let me narrate a recent customer experience. On September 15, I was flying from New York to Boston. When I reached my hotel in Boston I realised that I had left my iPad in the front jacket pocket of my seat. I sent an email to Jet Blue’s Lost and Found and left a voice mail because there was no human being on the other side of the line.



Next morning, I woke up early due to jet-lag and I called JetBlue and was lucky to connect with an agent. She said it was difficult to identify an iPad as the cleaners who collect the tablets do not record the seat number. I wanted to grab her attention and I told her my iPad is one of a kind and there is not a second one like that in the whole of the United States. This indeed piqued her curiosity and she said, “How is that?” I said it had a large Silver Lion on the jacket that said Make in India.” She asked me, “What an iPad Made in India?” I said , “No Madam, Make in India with a K as in King, there is a long story which you can google and find out and I know iPads are made in China not India.”



She called back to say there was no such iPad in the Logan Airport but the flight went to Washington DC Reagan Airport and she gave a number to call. The gentleman who picked up my call was Brendan Smith. He like the Lion story even better, put me on hold and found my iPad. He said he would Fedex it to my address in Seattle and even better Jet Blue will pay for the courier charges. Within two business days I received my iPad back. I thanked Brendan and also our prime minister Narendra Modi who had distributed these stickers to those who went to Hannover with him from various chambers of commerce.



May be Apple is yet to make iPads in India but it surely helped me find my tablet! The voicemail system of JetBlue leaves much to be desired. If it was not for caring executives like Brendan Smith and high human touch, I would have not been a delighted customer!



(The writer is founder and CEO of Sumantrana, a strategy advisory firm)



