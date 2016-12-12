Here comes cricket on cue

The wait continues for Rahul Gandhi’s revelations of seismic proportions on demonetisation. There is no guarantee that the reluctant prince will feed the expectations and reveal what he claims to have with him. Meanwhile, as disruptions prevent prime minister Narendra Modi from speaking in Parliament he chooses to address the Jan Sabha rather than the Lok Sabha – to quote him. However, a month after it was announced by the prime minister on November 8, news space allotted to the demonetisation debate, the one issue that links all Indians, has been gradually shrinking. Just as had been anticipated by some pundits, people are getting adjusted to the new normal of cash crunch.



There has been no shrinking of new space for another, markedly less decisive matter that also concerns all Indians — the exploits of the Indian cricket team. The familiar sight in the current series of Englishmen ending belly-up after being harpooned by Virat Kohli and his men has, if anything, added to news space. In a time of strain, like the one that demonetisation has caused, there is nothing better than sport to lift the spirits and give the English a good wallop on the cricket field. If there were a national satisfaction quotient to rank how Indians react to victories over other cricket teams, the English are most likely to come in good second after the Pakistanis. If demonetisation has found an echo in national interest and generated patriotic fervour at the instance of Modi and his supporters, so have India’s cricket matches against age-old competitors. Put downs have a way of being celebrated nationally and becoming the stuff of legend — the story of Sunil Gavaskar wearing a lungi at the Lord’s balcony. Sourav Ganguly waving his shirt to spite Andrew Flintoff.



Indeed it has been repeatedly established that cricket in India, just as sport anywhere, has the great quality of lifting the public mood, enhancing the feel good factor as it were. It happened in Britain too in the backdrop of the confusion and heartburn over Brexit. Soon after the vote, Chris Froome won the gruelling Tour de France in style, linking arms with his team mates in the final stretch in a symbolic show of unity to a nation divided over Brexit. Down the line, Andy Murray became the first British player to be crowned the world’s No. 1 men’s tennis player unseating Novak Djokovic. His mother was not the only one celebrating with the lines “You have come a long way baby.”



In The Spirit of the Game: How Sport Made the Modern World, writer Mihir Bose speaks eloquently about the role of sport in nationalism. It speaks about the how legends are created, sometimes out of nothing, often to appropriate ownership of a game or massage nationalistic egos. One such tale is about rugby, which according to the book was built on nothing more enduring than fertile imagination. It was based, as it turned out later, on the story of a person who had, in truth, never shown an inclination for sport, and an incident that, again, did not take place — the tale of a boy running down a field, ball in hand, and giving birth to the sport had more fantasy than truth in it. The book refers to the enormous behind the scenes manipulations of the Frenchman Baron Pierre de Coubertin and how he was finally able to kickstart the modern Olympics in 1896 in Athens. It also highlights the Nazi passion for sporting glory and how their conquests enabled them to enlist the services of sporting greats from occupied countries. And then, sadly, it lists the crisis in the Olympics from money power and corruption, a malady that was to strike recently at the root of football, the beautiful game, and sully the reputation of one of the game’s all-time greats — Michel Platini.



Where Kohli’s exploits become elevated is not merely in the consistency of the performance of his team at a critical time. That is a given. It lies first, on the assurance that this man will not be satisfied with mere victory but will attempt a decimation of the opponent, and second, his own performance will never flag, and if he has tripped once, be convinced that he will rise and continue the fight. To the viewing public, Kohli represents a purity that transcends any hint of corruption, because he seems incapable of malfeasance and is beyond the temptations of mammon. Pride and honour is all he will fight for, and it shows in everything he does.



These were also the qualities that enabled Sourav Ganguly to fire up the nation. Coming in at a time when cricket in India itself was under the match-fixing shadow, he steered clear of most controversies, even that of parochialism which had been the bane of cricket in India.



Fire in Babylon, the epochal film on the rise of the West Indies cricket team touches upon how a sport can sublimate negativity. It documented the extraordinary story of how a bunch of supremely talented players, pooled from a string of islands, were able to join hands to fight prejudice and dominate their once colonial masters.



In troubled times, this is the panacea for depression and low spirits. The packed cricket stadiums in India, even on weekdays are an endorsement of this spirit. Kohli embodies this sentiment with his sometimes mindboggling feats on the field, and almost single-handedly giving people cause to celebrate nationhood. Cricket in India, as a result, is being equated with “total patriotism” in the time of stress.



