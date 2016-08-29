Governance is under serious attack

The prosecution of an extraordinarily honest civil servant like HC Gupta on alleged coal block irregularities has shocked the civil service, politicians and many intellectuals concerned with national welfare. Questions are being raised on the ability of our institutions to develop an honest civil service when persons like Harish are being left with no option but to go to jail, as they have no money to defend themselves. The signal that this incident has sent out is very damaging to our polity. It also raises several issues.



Civil servants have always believed very strongly that nobody can harm them if they are honest. Unfortunately, Gupta’s case has demolished that belief. Many civil servants join the all-India services with a strong value system. The National Academy for training civil servants teaches and argues that if you are honest, you can take on any challenge without a blemish. These values are further strengthened during the course of training in the districts. The peer group strongly disapproves any deviant behaviour. Since a civil servant takes several decision during a long career span of nearly four decades, certain basic principles pervade all complex situations like a pole star: Be upright and honest and take the best decision in the interest of the people.



In several cases, there might be bonafide mistakes. But so long as there is no illegal benefit accruing to them, all officers have felt protected. Today, this principle is getting demolished under serious attack. If not remedied, it signals the end of our quest for a corruption-free system of governance.



Gupta’s case attacks the very foundation of the committee system of decision-making followed in all nations to ensure transparency and fair play. The system of governance in our country strongly rests on this foundation. It was also followed in the recommendations of the coal block allotments, where a committee unanimously took the decisions, which were not questioned by any ministry. In all such decisions, the basic assumption of good faith of all stakeholders is implicit. Their officers and not the chairman check the facts submitted by the different ministries. No one starts checking the facts de novo provided by the officers in interministerial consultations, unless some blatant inaccuracy is manifest. In all such cases, the chairman of the committee assesses the consensus, which becomes the committee’s decision. It is not the decision of the chairman, but of the entire group. Attributing criminality to the coal secretary, who was chairman of the committee, is difficult to understand, when the recommendations in all these cases were unanimous.



The case also ignores the need for distinction between administrative mistakes and criminal acts that is well recognised. The case has been filed under section 13(1)(d) (iii) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, which states that any pecuniary advantage given by a public servant to any person is punishable unless it is in public interest. The law suffers from providing mensrea or malafide act as an essential ingredient for taking criminal action. The acts done in good faith are thus not being protected.



Following the economic reforms of the 1990s, private investments picked up and several licences and natural resource allocations were being made to private players to expand economic growth. So, we benefitted one or the other private player all the time. What one committee might consider in public interest, another might question. These decisions are made under different laws and often in consultation with the concerned state government. It is hardly possible to argue that in all such cases, no mistake would be committed or the concept of public interest would not differ. These decisions could also have been made due to wrong understanding of facts or accepting wrong facts or even, simply because of a bad decision. Wrongdoing in all such cases requires cancellation of incorrect decisions and fresh allocation.



Criminality cannot be assigned to a bonafide mistake, unless there is clear proof of malafide decision-making by officers and benefit accruing to them. The basic principle is to identify persons who acted in a malafide manner and prosecute them. If the current practice is followed, it can bring all decision-making to grinding halt.



In the past, the government has followed the policy of correcting mistakes or bad decisions by cancelling contracts. In 2002, a number of petrol pumps and gas agencies were allotted based on the recommendations of district selection boards (DSB) headed by some judges or persons with judicial background and oil company representatives. Realising some wrongdoing, the government cancelled all allotments. Later, these were reviewed by an independent committee that found that almost 75 per cent of the allotments were made against the norms. Finally, in 2008, the Supreme Court ordered cancellation of 159 outlets, but no one was sent to jail for making wrong recommendations.



Gupta’s case also highlights another dimension of serious harassment of honest retired civil servants. It is possibly this that forced him to take the extreme step. The decisions on the coal blocks were taken at three meetings. Separate cases have been filed against individual recommendations of the committee meetings. This means enormous running around for each case. Also, the Supreme Court has barred all appeals, including to the high court, to possibly expedite a verdict. In the process, however, it has curbed the basic constitutional right of the former coal secretary for filing an appeal. Considering that approaching the highest court is difficult and involves a different set of lawyers that he cannot pay for, this decision needs to be reviewed.



The government has announced its strong commitment to protecting honest civil servants to ensure faster decision-making. If this policy can be reflected in protecting Gupta, the faith of civil service in the government’s commitment would become stronger. It would also be good for India’s economic growth story.



(The author is a former cabinet secretary and member of the erstwhile planning commission)



