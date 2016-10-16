Gandhi held many crosses

There has been a crescendo of accusations that Gandhi was a bigot, a casteist and a racists. He called native Africans “Kaffirs” and he did nothing for their welfare, that he only fought for the rights of his people, Indians, in South Africa, ignoring the plight of native Africans. Back home the Dalits claim he was a caste supremacist and did nothing for the benefits of the Dalits and the name he used for them “Harijan” was unacceptable.



“I consider the four divisions alone to be fundamental, natural and essential. The innumerable sub-castes are sometimes a convenience, often a hindrance. The sooner there is fusion, the better.” M. K. Gandhi, Young India, 8 December 1920. This quote shows his support to the chaturvarna system of caste, it can be construed to be his support for its propagation, but it also shows that he did not consider its practice ideal. Let’s see what he had to say about the caste system, “Caste has nothing to do with religion. It is a custom with origin I do not know, and do not need to know. But I do know that it is harmful both to spiritual and national growth.” M. K. Gandhi, Harijan, 18 July 1936. “Caste in so far as it connotes distinctions in status, is an evil.” M. K. Gandhi, Young India, 4 June 1931. Definitely not the opinion of a caste supremacist.



Recently, a section of faculty and students of University of Ghana called for the removal of Gandhi’s statue, recently gifted by the government of India and inaugurated by our President during his visit to Ghana. I agree, if statues of anyone are to be installed anywhere there should be unanimous approval of the act by locals, even a single opposing voice must be heard and honoured. The government of India must stop the practice of ‘gifting’ Gandhi statues to every nation. There is no need to shove Gandhi down anyone’s throat.



Those opposed to the statue of Gandhi at the University of Ghana campus, allege that he was a racist because he used derogatory, racist terms for African natives and called them “Kaffirs.” I am sure Bapu would have corrected it and apologised for using it if he was alive today. But what matters is not the words he used, his actions were louder and much more reflective of his belief. At the outbreak of the Zulu uprising in Natal against the unjust ‘Hut Tax’ imposition when the colonial government let loose a reign of brutal suppression, Gandhi raised an Indian Ambulance Corps and started evacuating the wounded and giving them assistance at the ‘battle’ sites. To his horror, he saw the ferocity and brutality of the colonial forces against the natives and how they were left without any humanitarian aide or relief, to suffer and die without humanitarian aid. Gandhi immediately decided to serve the natives and to nurse the wounded. When he carried the natives to the hospital camps, colonial doctors refused to treat the ‘savages’. Gandhi put his knowledge of medicine and first aid to use and nursed the grievously wounded and suffering natives. Yes, he did refer to the natives as “kaffirs”, but when he saw their agony, he rushed to provide relief and nursed them back to health and lessened their agony. I don’t think a racist bigot would have behaved thus. One cannot deny the fact that in his writings he called them kafirs, but when they were suffering he rushed to their aid. I wish those branding him a racist had taken into account his act of mercy.



Having said that I support the call for the removal of the statue from the campus of the University of Ghana. Even if there was a singular voice of dissent, it must be heard and its wish honoured. But it hurts that untrue allegation have been made against Gandhi and they have been legitimised by the decision of the Ghanian government to remove the statue for ‘safety’ reasons. India must bring back Gandhi’s statue post haste.



To those who allege that Bapu was racist, I quote two excerpts from his own writings on racism: “If the white-man is cursed with the pride of race, we are cursed with the pride of birth. Our treatment of the so-called untouchable is no better than that of coloured people by the white-man. The material achievements of the west have made no material difference in their morality — the final test of any civilisation.” M. K. Gandhi, Young India, 14 October 1926. “Those who agree that racial inequality must be removed and yet do nothing to fight the evil are impotent. I cannot have anything to say to such people. After all, the underdogs will have to earn their own salvation.” M. K. Gandhi, Harijan, 26 October 1947.



These are the views of the man alleged to be a racist. It isn’t merely words or terms used, actions prove the character of a man. The removal of Gandhi’s statue from the University of Ghana campus will appease those opposed to it being there, but it will not lessen the racism rampant in the world today. Gandhi used racially taboo nouns, but his actions spoke louder than



his words.



“Prejudices and superstitions die hard. They cloud the reason, befog the intellect and harden the heart.” M. K. Gandhi, Harijan, 26 January 1934. These words are not of a racist or a caste supremacist bigot. Bapu wasn’t one.



(The writer is founder president, Mahatma Gandhi Foundation)



