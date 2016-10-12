Electric vehicles key to improved air

Recent reports have indicated a sudden jump in deterioration of air quality in Delhi. A recent WHO report had identified 13 of world’s most polluted top 20 cities in our country. Our ability to successfully handle issues of air quality may help us to improve the health of our people and support realisation of our commitment on the Paris climate change agreement



India has about 1.2 billion people of whom nearly 30 per cent live in urban areas. The level of urbanisation has been comparatively small so far. As economic activity accelerates, we may in the next three decades have more than 60 per cent of the people living in towns and big metropolis. Half of India is yet to be built. A result of this population shift will be large increase in transport requirements. With increased incomes, modes of travel will change too.



We had in 2013 about 182 million vehicles registered, a number which doubled in just seven years from 89 million in 2006. Nearly all of these used fossil fuel. The increase was at a slightly higher rate in two wheelers and four wheelers or cars and taxis. But the rest of it also grew rapidly, a growth of more than 10 per cent per annum. As our per capita incomes increase at a sustained level of 7-8 per cent, the number of cars and two wheelers will increase. A lot of these are in urban metropolis. According to data, Delhi alone had more than 7 million vehicles registered and there were more than 31 million vehicles in just 13 cities. The concentration was far more in taxis and cars. This increase will affect the quality of air and pollution in urban areas. We need technologies which have very low or no emission of toxic gases.



Electric vehicles mobility offers technology which is well suited for clean air. There are no emissions of toxic gases in this. Sometime ago it was argued that this technology may not be suitable, as it may not reduce carbon emission since additional required to meet the needs of the electric batteries being used by these vehicles would be from coal, leading to additional emissions of harmful gases. This argument was misplaced. We are already planning to increase our share of renewables to 40 per cent in the coming decade. Also, it is possible to use many rooftops of oil pumps to generate additional solar power and feed it into the grid. This would more than compensate additional power required by electric vehicles.



To improve quality of air in urban areas, an electric mobility mission was unveiled in 2013. It envisaged 5-7 million such vehicles by 2020 of which about 5 million were expected to be two wheelers. This was expected to be 14-16 per cent of new vehicle sales. During the budget for 2015-16 finance minister provided for financial support. This project was referred to as FAME (faster adoption and manufacture of hybrid vehicles in India). There is already some manufacturing capacity for both class of vehicles in the country. The addition of EV two wheelers stocks with the help of this and other policy interventions could increase from about 25,000 per annum at present to 65, 00-70,000 per annum in next two years. As a share of annual sales of two wheelers it will, however, be less than 1 per cent.



For the four wheelers, including cars, the adoption in India has been slower still. During 2015 only 1,000 electric cars were purchased by users. So far the cumulative stock is estimated at about 6,000 vehicles. This does not compare well with other global economies which had a cumulative stock of about 1.5 million including 500,000 in USA and similar numbers in China with EU leading with about 550,000 such vehicles. Also the global accretion per annum was about 500,000 in September 2015 up from about 100,000 three years back. However as a proportion of total cars this was still less than 1 per cent in most of the countries. We need several policy interventions to attain our goals of E mobility.



First, if electric vehicles are to be a major share of our transport system, its manufacturing capacity and consumer demand both need to be pushed. India has the technology to manufacture electric vehicles. We can easily expand if the demand picks up. As of now, in spite of the various incentive, there is very little consumer enthusiasm to own such cars. This is possible to change by cost reduction, strong financial tax incentive to owners of EVs.



Second, all public transport must move towards EVs. This will happen over the next decade but the process must start now.



Third, a rapid expansion in infrastructure of plug in charging at highways, parking lots, petrol pumps and other road side places is essential. In the initial period oil companies must undertake this. This will take care of limited distance syndrome with which these cars suffer. It should be available on a scale similar to mobile charging facilities. A communication movement needs to be launched where ownership of such vehicles is lauded.



Fourth, a major issue in such cars is of battery technology. We should devote our research on reducing its cost and developing rapidly charging methods. Both are important for quick adoption of such cars.



Fifth, we should think of innovative business model to get round high cost of batteries. We can think of leasing the batteries at various petrol pumps. This could save the time taken in charging as whenever a car comes, the battery could be changed with a fully charged one at cost of charging plus some overheads. This business model could be taken as a pilot



(The writer is a former cabinet secretary and member, Planning Commission, now Niti Ayog)



