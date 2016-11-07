Do the right thing

Sometime in mid-December 2008, three Andhra youth accused of maiming two girls in an acid attack, were gunned down by the police just outside Warangal, apparently while trying to escape. The boys had been stalking the girls and been fobbed off by them. Human rights activists and the then opposition Telugu Desam Party had launched a scathing attack on the police for what they said were extra judicial killings. But overwhelming support for the deaths in the “encounter” killing came from the community at large, predictably from the relatives of the two girls who had been attacked and even from the father of one of the youth shot by the police — according to the father, his son got what he deserved.



The noisy public support eventually drowned out the critics of the police action despite their dire warning that it would result in the “law of the jungle.”



The recent police killing of eight SIMI men in Bhopal following a jail break has raised similar questions of “extra judicial” police action and execution-style deaths based on some video evidence. Once again, there has been general public support for the police action going well beyond the state’s boundaries, presumably because the SIMI men were alleged terrorists. Those who questioned the deaths have been noisy too, but it cannot be said what numbers they command, because compared to December 2008, there is social media now and television is more aggressive. Besides, in India and the world outside, Rightwing nationalism has gained ground and the SIMI case sits perfectly across it.



The question, which has been raised, is weren’t the killings of the SIMI men justified since their case had the potential for dragging on for ages and this would not have served the national interest. Further, would it be wise to feed them all this time, perhaps even give them chicken biryani, knowing all the time that they were terrorists. And so, as Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked at a public function he attended after the shooting of the SIMI men — did the police do the right thing or not?



Like the crowd that roared back in reply, “They (the policemen) did the right thing,” there will always be scope for an ‘yes’ answer to the query. The SIMI men had terrorism charges on them. But, speaking generally of crime and punishment, there have repeatedly been questions whether jail as a punitive sentence and a place where convicts are reformed serves the purpose. Because, also repeatedly, it has become evident that the so-called hardened criminals for whom the jail system has been put in place, rarely if ever reform or change. The downside for not succeeding in this endeavour is huge and there is no evidence to suggest that the criminal justice system, of which incarceration is an integral part, serves this purpose.



The Bhagalpur blindings are a case in point. Not since 1979-80, when the blinding of criminals came to light, has there been a downturn in the crime rate there. In fact, shortly after the case became public, there were reports that one of the victims had been named in a dacoity. So were the blindings justified after all?



These three well known cases, picked some years apart, with the country at different stages on its development curve highlight the problem that the law-making and law-enforcing institutions face. They have a common thread, where justice has been confused with justification. The cases have been taken out of the cloistered environs of the chambers of law making and into the popular domain where justification, easily confused with justice, is swift and noisy.



The question that such cases raise is whether they will be the norm or the exception and who will decide and under what circumstances that the legal system has exercised enough forbearance. Should the police be armed and empowered to shoot if they feel that the community is in danger? As “argumentative Indians” there has to be a graduated progress towards such a response. There is a checklist of circumstances under which law enforcers can use the gun. Equally, and by convention, a checklist has emerged in a growing democracy that abhors the use of excessive force. For instance, while a law enforcer will shoot to kill, it has also become a practice that he can fire to scare —by aiming at the legs to maim, or shoot in the air to intimidate.



In the ultimate analysis, both scenarios are true: First, that hardened criminals are generally difficult to reform and could be seen to be a drain on public resources and second that the purposes of justice are best served by leaving the decision making to the judges who are in a position to appropriately weigh the evidence before them. It is also true that if a state is seen to be weak in bringing criminals to justice in a case that has caught the public eye, a little bit of machismo to settle it can pay dividends, especially at the hustings.



Yet, the goal must always be to do the right thing for a society. This is where a thriving democracy and a mature leadership can play a role — it is not about rousing crowds while speaking from the pulpit, instead the latter ought to have the moral courage to prevail over popular sentiment if it is seen to be going in the wrong direction. In the law, there is no such thing as summary justice.



