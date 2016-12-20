Cut & Thrust:APNA DESH REDUX

For most part India, the cathedral of conspicuous consumption, lies in ruins. Demonetisation has cast a long shadow on India’s rebounding economy, debilitated by two successive droughts, negating the gains provided by a robust monsoon which had acted like an elixir.



An old axiom says that economic activity moves on wheels, a resurgent automobile sector was at the vanguard of the green shoots particularly on the rural Bharat side. Tractors, passenger vehicles, two wheelers, SUVs and even commercial vehicles were confirming the validity of the economic theorem. Then came the bone crusher, a left hook to the fragile glass chin of the reviving Indian economy. November 8 changed our lives, from a cash surplus economy we became a cash deficit economy. All bets were off in the wake of the PM’s demonetisation announcement. Yet we closed ranks because we believed that it was good for the economy, the surgical ferreting out of black stash from the currency in circulation would mean that the black money component would be extinguished.



We even became worshippers of a spanking new deity — ATM — as we stood patiently in long queues waiting to make our tryst with our own money. Consumption went for a toss, transactions evaporated, the far reaching and nocuous impact turning out to be life altering. But we sallied forth, believing that the benefits would outweigh the hurtful cuts imposed. The math too supported the government’s thinking, the gap between the money deposited and the remaining money in circulation would be the answer to alleviate all our collective woes.



Somewhere this narrative has got confused and confounding leading to all round consternation. And while all of us cheered the government in a deafening echo chamber, the damage to the real economy appears incalculable. Rural distress is back, just as the smog was lifting. Growth will take a dive, there is no running away from that reality.



The wilful ignorance of the past is irredeemable. The throwback of the tax terrorism and inspector raj regime as the enforcement agencies have gone beserk to the early and mid 1970s when Hindi pulp cinema held a mirror on societal issues has been thrown into stark relief. The discourse of Hindi cinema at that time was one of black marketeers, hoarders and gold smugglers. While Amitabh Bachchan’s rise was penned by two young social scientists of the time Salim Javed, his Paul Muni baritone effectively fashioned a brand new cult in Hindi pulp cinema. But even before his emergence as the angry young man, the social fabric was replete with anti-graft sentiment. Indira Gandhi steeped in socialist dogmas had nationalised a welter of sectors — from coal to insurance, from oil to banking and abolition of privy purses, she had rewritten the rules of engagement.



With her clarion call of Garibi Hatao came the war on kala bazaari and hoarders. Apna Desh (1972), Roti Kapada Aur Makan (1974), Amir Garib (1974) and the eponymous Dus Numbri (1976) came in rapid succession showcasing how greed had become fashionable in India, sharpened as it was on the whetstone of avarice. Apna Desh may trigger the memory recesses for Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna’s killer moves to the soundtrack of RD Burman’s voice and music —Duniya Mein Logon Ko — but this super hit movie, a remake of the 1969 Telugu hit movie Kathanayakudu (The Hero) starring NT Ramarao and Jayalalithaa in lead roles which itself was remade into Tamil as Nam Naadu (Our Country) starring MGR and Jayalalithaa in the lead roles, became defining moments in Indian cinema. The film made in three languages told the story of the dirt and grime of naked corruption.



Ditto for Bharat Manoj Kumar’s Roti Kapada aur Makan, which became the biggest hit of 1974 using Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s slogan of Roti Kapada aur Makan popularised by him before the 1970 general elections in Pakistan. This film spawned a remake in the south — the Telugu movie Jeevana Poratam, starring Sobhan Babu, Rajinikanth, Kaikala Satyanarayana, Naresh and Vijayashanti.



Dev Anand played a modern day Robin Hood called Bagula Bhagat with a heart of gold in Amir Garib. Bagula Bhagat’s mark is the unscruplous Premnath essayed Seth Daulat Ram. Finally Dus Numbri came along in 1976 to shatter all box office records of the time. Manoj Kumar in one of his most successful films — with an underlying credo of counterfeiting and drugs — emblematic of the life and times of the early and mid 1970s.



Now almost 40 years later, we are enmeshed in a similar environment and eco system, one where the tax man’s writ runs large. Law enforcement agencies are busy raiding and seizing money and jewellery; India appears to be caught in a time warp. The allusion to the past is eerily uncanny and unmistakable. The cinema of the 1970s is being held up like a neon sign in our faces all over again. Deja Vu, anyone?



On Monday, the RBI decided to impose restrictions on cash deposit rules, only days before the demonetisation deadline, saying individuals can bank over Rs 5,000 rupees of old notes only once until December 30 if they provide a satisfactory reason. Moreover, they needed to convince two bank officials on the whys and wherefores of the deposit. The entire game has been turned on its head. D minus 11, a proverbial nudge is being given to cash hoarders towards the amnesty scheme notified a couple of days back where the penalty varies from 50 to 85 per cent.



This constant changing of goal posts by the government has meant that people who have constantly supported this massive endeavour are now questioning the entire roll out process. These changes undermine and erode the faith in the system, after all the PM himself had stated that small depositors will not be harassed. When the erstwhile window of opportunity was December 30, why change it at the last minute? Have overzealous bureaucrats and tax terrorists decided to enter the sandpit and perform the role of the bull? Importantly, instead of plugging the holes in the banking system, which includes RBI officials and private sector banks, why is the common man being targeted? The timing and the low threshold of the cap raises questions about the intent behind such a move.



Two things are clear — divert the people towards the amnesty scheme, which closes on March 31 and try and prevent any large scale money laundering towards the end of the scheme.



We are still supportive of the move, despite the pain points in our lives and across the economic sector, only because we oppose those splashing cash at will, the conspicuous consumers who don’t pay taxes, evade the law, indulge in brazen jiggery-pokery to stay out of the net and laugh at the have nots. Staying steadfast to their commitment without changing rules and regulations and opening themselves for searching catechism should be the government’s top priority now.



