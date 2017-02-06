Cut & Thrust: AND ALL FALL DOWN

Wolfram Freiherr von Richthofen was a German Luftwaffe Field Marshal who architected the Blitzkrieg attack assault strategy. It was this same strategic imperative which was tested in Guernica during the Spanish Civil War leading to widespread annihilation and grief. Replicated later in Poland where sortie after sortie was flown to inflict incalculable damage as part of the lightning war strike. It was predicated on quick closure of battle using offensive weaponry where the air forces played an integral role. After Poland (attacked in September 1939), Denmark (April 1940), Norway (April 1940), Belgium (May 1940), the Netherlands (May 1940), Luxembourg (May 1940), France (May 1940), Yugoslavia (April 1941) and Greece (April 1941) were all pouched using this disruptive stratagem.



The lilting and almost mesmeric ballad of Indian spin which makes the batsmen walk the gang plank of doom as if in a trance can be likened to the blitzkrieg though the grammar and idiom may be different. Speed for one is the same as wickets fall in a bunch, the unnerving and relentless fusillade of pressure acting in a staccato concerto. England sashaying with aplomb in the final T20 at 119 for 2 collapsing to Yuzuvendra Chahal’s guile for 127. We seem to have moved on from the old style attritional battles between spin and the bat, foreign teams showing their maladroit susceptibility to spin despite playing in the IPL and garnering experience of Indian conditions. The ongoing season and the previous one has seen this axiom being thrown into stark relief — Saffers, Black Caps and now the Poms — all falling prey to spin.



Tiger Pataudi once famously told me that Indian cricketers were chickens abroad and tigers at home. That may be changing gradually, but equally one should leverage home advantage. In a staggering stat, India have lost only one of their last 20 series at home. And this was when Monty Panesar and Graeme Swann spun us out 2-1 in 2012-13. Immediately before this record came into existence in 2004-05, Australia finally vanquished us breaching the final frontier 2-1 in four Tests in October-November 2004. So, in 12 years, India has proved to be infallible winning 15 of those series losing one and drawing four twice against Saffers and once each against England and Pakistan. Alaistar Cook’s England has been consigned to the ashes of history, their ineptitude exposed outright on good wickets. Along comes Oz again led by Steve Smith with four spinners in their ranks. The obsession with India and bunsens continues. The usual theatre of bizarre tactics has already begun — some Oz batters are practicing on specially prepared pitches in Brisbane, with English spinner Monty Panesar joining the sessions (England had Saqlain Mushtaq as their spin consultant), a spin-oriented training camp in Dubai is in the works and another consultant coach Sridharan Sriram will be advising them on how to play in India. This is more or less the norm now and borders on an obsessive compulsive disorder



In the past, one has seen another obsession, one with sweeping and this has worked like a charm at times. The 1987 World Cup semi final is a case in point as Graham Gooch and Mike Gatting swept Ravi Shastri and Maninder Singh out of the tournament. Craig McMillan one of the Kiwi support staff on their recent tour of India also advocated this, but then again, they all fall down. There is so much hype and hoopla attached to playing spin in India that most teams seem to lose the plot in the mind itself as soon as they arrive here. While, India’s dust bowls have evolved to new pitches with a tinge of green, the outfields are lush, spin is still a bugbear, an algorithm without a solution. Now as Oz arrives once again to play a four Test series, in my mind’s eye, I switched to a master class that I was privileged to attend.



For some strange reason, Lalaji, the great Lala Amarnath, took a shine to me. The lion may have been in his winter, but he was a great raconteur. Of course, knowing Jimmy Amarnath was a big value add. Sitting at Jimmy’s house watching a game, Lalaji explained, “Aise thodi khelte hain spin ko (This is not the way to play spin). You have to get to the pitch of the ball, either way — if you are defending, then you smother the ball or get your front foot to the ball and drive or whip it away off your legs. You can’t play half cock, tentative, you have to meet the ball. It is only a leather ball being hurled by a spinner. I can’t understand what devil they find in it.” Words of wisdom from one of the all time greats. After all Indian bowlers weren’t hurling grenades. During the conversations that followed (a memorable shoot at Juhu beach), he explained how he played Hedley Verity with twinkle toes getting to the pitch of the ball in his time. He argued, “You also should have the ability to pick the length, which in equal measure is one of the fundamentals of batting.” Drawing a crease with a stick on the sand, he even showed me how to meet the ball headlong. It is a memory that I will treasure and cherish forever. More than anything else, as a cricket junkie meeting a true savant, it was an education.



I am talking of the early 1990s and England was touring. I got talking to Lalaji while watching the game at Wankhede Stadium, one thing led to another and he invited me home to Jimmy’s apartment in Andheri West, and then imagine my luck, we went for a walk on the beach the next day. The Poms, meanwhile, were getting bamboozled by Indian spin. Facing the new trinity of that time — Anil Kumble, Venkatapathy Raju and Rajesh Chauhan — Englishmen were behaving like cat on a hot tin roof; jumping, gyrating and leaping at the sight of the twirling ball from the sheikhs of tweak. India had just returned from a harrowing time against the South Africans, the pace and bounce proving discomfiting for our batsmen. Ajit Wadekar was the



team manager and always a tactician. Wadekar had to think of a new stratagem for his embattled party. By



giving the call to prepare bunsen burners and including a troika of spinners in the team, he sallied forth. England walked into his waiting trap. The prey had been snared by the predator. At the Eden Gardens, a beleaguered captain Mohammad Azharuddin led the way as he blitzed the



hapless Englishmen, smashing them to smithereens. Kumble and company did the rest.



The English, gladdened by the sight of a tinge of green on the Eden wicket, grossly miscalculated. Ajit Wadekar’s gameplan had worked. I was fortunate enough to do that tour for the Sunday Observer. No match reports but colour stories on the English and their merry band of assorted men. From John Snow to Henry Blofeld, from Geoff Boycott, whom I befriended, to David Gower, from Trevor Bailey to Steve Whiting, an extremely large contingent of Englishmen had arrived to either cover the tour or enjoy the Indian winter. There were delightful conversations with all these and more, it was a fun tour to be on — Kolkata, Chennai and finally Mumbai, though if I remember right they were called Calcutta, Madras and Bombay back then.



The series ended with what can only be described as a Brownwash; India won 3-0. This was a very strong English team that was bested very easily. The hype and hoopla before the series was that England with Graham Gooch, vice-captain Alec Stewart, Mike Gatting, John Emburey, Graeme Hick, Michael Atherton, Robin Smith, Philip DeFreitas, Devon Malcolm, Chris Lewis and Phil Tufnell would prove worthy adversaries. Sadly, they were at sixes and sevens when faced with tweakers. The early onslaught by Azhar demoralised them, but equally the tough tour of the sub-continent came against the backdrop of the Babri Masjid demolition and the subsequent rioting and bloodletting in Mumbai on January 6. The first one-dayer in Ahmedabad was cancelled, the first first-class game against the Board President’s XI was played at Lucknow, barely a distance away from the epicentre Ayodhya.



By the time they reached Mumbai, they were a ragged rag-tag bobtail bunch. And Lalaji was laughing at the way they were playing our spinners. The Poms saw demons on the pitch as the ball on tailormade wickets even turned at right angles. The same tour saw an Englishman - Graeme Hick - play one of the most stylish innings against Indian spinners in top flight at the Wankhede - 178 out of England's 347. Kumble and Co bowled 107 overs against Hick giving away 251 runs between them to England.



Meanwhile, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be preparing to hunt down the new quarry — Oz — even as a rising India seeks yet another a clean sweep. This slow dance of death offered by an alluring loop remains a must watch as heavy hitting Oz batters will have to reach the pitch of the ball to make a fist of it. Blitzkrieg 3.0.



