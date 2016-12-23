Country to the fore

From January 1 onwards army and air force will have new chiefs. Navy has already undergone change of command in May. The three services will be under fresh leadership in 2017 to face the complex security challenges.



The change in army was mired in controversy as the government preferred deep selection, picking up a general who was placed third on the seniority ladder.



If the government had followed tradition, eastern army commander Praveen Bakshi would have become chief. Since unpredictability is the oxygen of this government, army vice chief Bipin Rawat, an infantry officer, was preferred over Bakshi and southern army commander PM Hariz, the two senior most generals after army chief Dalbir Singh who retires on December 31.



This is not the first time officers have been superseded for the top job nor will it be the last. The controversy should be put to rest for the sake of the institution that looks to be deeply divided over the government’s decision.



Since Hariz and Bakshi belonged to the mechanised forces, the two key arms of the fighting army have been left sulking and the traditional rivalries between armed corps and infantry has only become bitter. No one can take away from the government its prerogative to pick the chief of its choice. However, the reason cited by the government for disturbing seniority list has not been convincing. Hoping to tackle the regimental sentiment prevailing in the force, the government sources explained that the only criteria for the selection was merit.



The emphasis on merit opened another debate within the armed forces. One has to know the army’s structure to understand the merit principal. It is generally accepted that any of the six army commanders are equally capable to lead the force.



Lieutenant general Rawat was selected for his experience in handling counter insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir, an area which has been under focus. But an army chief’s job covers wider spectrum in strategic sphere while theatre level affairs are operationally handled by the army commanders. The armoured corps and mechanised infantry officers by the nature of their job spend most of their time in the plains of Punjab and Rajasthan though since 1992 they are given exposure of serving in counter insurgency areas. Being eastern army commander qualified General Bakshi to become chief.



There is nothing wrong in selecting an officer on merit but the government, with the help of the armed forces, must centrally spell out what constitutes meritorious career so that the largely apolitical nature of the army is preserved in the future. There is fear that with deep selection system in place, the officers may indulge in pleasing the political leadership to seek attention.



A system should also be evolved to streamline selection of chiefs as on several occasions in the past the process has created bad blood among officers. Though there have been only a few instances of superseding in the armed forces, it isn’t rare. The most talked about episode is that of general AS Vaidya nudging past lieutenant general SK Sinha to become army chief in the 1980s.



Air marshal Shiv Dev Singh couldn’t make it to the top in 1972-73 when OP Mehra became the chief. Some years later, air marshal MM Singh was overlooked and SK Mehra was made the chief. The supersession was attributed to the marital status of Singh — he had not married his girlfriend.



When general Rawat settles down in his office, he will have a job at hand. The professional rivalries between various arms of the forces will have to be carefully managed. The social media is already abuzz with resentment in a section of the force.



This year has been one of the bloodiest seen by the army in recent times. The army suffered heavy casualties in terrorist strikes. The most notable attacks were on army camp in Uri followed by Nagrota. After the surgical strikes across the Line of Control, expectations have gone up for avenging attack by Pakistan.



The defence management reforms are expected to be get final push by the government, which has promised to settle long pending issues. Deliberations are already underway to appoint another four star general as chief of defence staff (CDS). Even if a CDS is not appointed, there could be a permanent chairman of the chiefs of staff committee.



Since there has been no consensus on the appointment of CDS, the government seems to be more inclined to strengthen chiefs of staff committee with a permanent chairman. At the moment, one of the three service chiefs is chairman chiefs of staff committee on rotation. Several proposals are on the table and it is likely that the new system will be in place in 2017.



It is time to put the controversy at rest and carry on.



