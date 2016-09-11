Clogged roads and urban cardiac arrest

If you are a daily commuter on the roads of bigger cities like Delhi, Chennai or Hyderabad, you would certainly know how commuting time is constantly increasing due to traffic congestion. The volume of traffic has simply multiplied. The pace of this increase is much faster than the speed at which new roads, flyovers and bye-passes can be or will ever be constructed. Road journeys in the bigger cities of the country are no longer described in terms of distances, but hours.



In certain areas of Bangalore, the average vehicle speed has come down from 35 kmph in 2005 to 8 kmph today. Presently, the highest average vehicle speed in the country is in the national capital, which stands at a theoretical 20 kmph, approximately. But try telling a commuter stuck in the perennial traffic jam of Delhi that he is commuting on one of the fastest lanes in the country, and the person will take you for an idiot! Most of the 30,000 km of road length in Delhi is in the sparsely populated but densely privileged Lutyens’ zone, which has little traffic. The rest of the city, inhibited primarily by common people, is marginally better than Chennai or Bengaluru in terms of road length and vehicular density. The bottom-line being, no matter where you are, the mess seems to be getting bigger by the day.



To give you an idea of the demand-supply mismatch between the road area needed to accommodate the flow of traffic and the supply of vehicles, take the example of Delhi, statistically the best-positioned city at the moment. It has over 80 lakh registered vehicles. If you add the scores un-registered vehicles entering the city everyday from the nearby NCR region, the figure will go beyond 100 lakh. Now let us assume that a modest one-third of this total volume hit the road at any point of time on any given day. Now, if 33 lakh vehicles clamour to get a piece of the total 30,000 km road area of Delhi, for every one km, there are going to be 110 vehicles! And we are talking about the city with the most road length in India. Naturally, the scenario in other cities will be even scarier.



If you notice carefully the nature of traffic, you will find that smaller cars and taxis occupy the maximum road width. The main reason behind this is ready availability of cars. Easy finance schemes have brought small cars within the reach of the middle class professionals who are starting out in life. Those days are gone when few in our fathers’ generation could afford a car, and that too mostly much later in life. Besides, the advent of CNG has made the running cost affordable.



The fastest growing segment of taxis has a much higher turnout now. Taxis remain in their workspace, which is roads, for the longest period of time. The sudden increase in traffic in the metros in recent times can be largely attributed to the spurt in the usage app-based taxi services, like Ola and Uber, among others. Their volume has increased manifold. So in a natural progression, just as the scooter-owning class has moved to cars, those using auto and bus services are graduating to cabs.



The rising gridlock can be somewhat ameliorated by some temporary and cosmetic steps. Both the odd-even experiment in Delhi and Kolkata’s one-way traffic system in arterial roads at different hours of the day fall under this category. These do not provide a permanent solution to the underlying problem, but offer a temporary and semi-satisfactory relief.



There are also some sustainable fiscal interventions, like those followed in London or Singapore -- make the cost of car ownership expensive, make the eligibility to obtain finances stringent, increase parking charges, levy congestion tax for entering the CBDs during peak hours or levy fuel tax on alternative cheaper fuels like CNG to reduce the cost gap with petrol.



In short, hope and pray that you can tax your way out of the mounting traffic and the resultant congestion.



These measures, like all fiscal measures, work with their invisible hand distorting the free market and dampening the demand. But they take away the choice and are not a substitute for the real work on ground. In India, the traffic problem is also a result of the obvious lack of sufficient carriageways. On a more distant but real level, it also has to do with the fact that post independence, the governments in power never had the imagination to build new cities in backward areas with independent economies woven around them. Ironically, some of the most backward areas are also the most resource rich in our country. But till today, no such efforts have been made. The vicissitude of vote politics and the slippery issue of land acquisition have made the politicians wary of trying anything. As a result, the chances of conscious urban expansion look bleak.



The real solutions today lie in boldly building new urban and transport infrastructure and then support them with the right mix of policy and administrative measures.



(The writer is a former IPS officer-turned-entrepreneur)



