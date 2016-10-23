Building the nation, babu-style

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has promised that the India-Pakistan border would be sealed completely by December 2018 and the Ministry of Home Affairs will monitor the progress on a regular basis. Most of the remaining border areas of around 250 kms will be sealed by physical barriers. But riverines, low lying marshy lands — the preferred ingress points of the terrorists — where the physical structures may not be feasible, will be covered by technological solutions of cameras, sensors, infra-red devices, drones and satellite-based monitoring.



Undoubtedly, the intent of is laudable and the need for this project urgent. But then the road to hell is paved with good intentions. After every terrorist attack, concerned ministries feels obligated to demonstrate a keen sense of purpose and announce some action. But the problem with every well-meaning project lies in our capacity to implement it. The problem with the well intended border pronouncement is the assumption that the machinery of PWD (which the Home Minister does not control) supervised by procedure-loving MHA babus (whom he does control) will somehow transform itself into a revving machine and build these marvels of engineering — along a difficult border, specially in J&K — in a short span of two years. This, when the babus have failed to do much simpler things over the past few decades in much easier and peaceful urban conditions.



The saga of decision making in the case of India’s largest and most strategic infra project in India, the Zojila Tunnel is the most illustrative. It vividly demonstrates the confused decision making that can tie oneself in knots so that no decision may need be taken or no real decision ever gets taken. To be built at the present day cost of over Rs 10,000 crore, the 13-km tunnel will connect Srinagar with Ladakh, which despite its borders with both China and Pakistan remains shut for six months due to extreme snow fall and avalanches. The enhanced activities and incursions of the Chinese and Pakistanis in Gilgit, Kargil, Baltistan and Drass region should have marked the project as one of high national Importance. And on paper, it is.



Morarji Desai spoke about it in late 70 s. It was mentioned in the parliament in 2009 after the then President, Pratibha Patil’s address. Then the Border Road Organisation swung into action and took five years to prepare a Detailed Project Repair along with the help of Austrian consultants. The experts, in view of the fact that only six months of working time is available in a year in the treacherous terrain that has low oxygen levels at 11,000 ft in general, calculated a nine-year construction period. However, the babus in the ministry with no experience in complicated tunneling in the mountains, had a vision from their peon-serviced secretariat rooms in Delhi that the tunnel, if it has to be built, it has to be built in seven years and no more. An EPC tender was proposed in 2011. No company came forward. The 12 th meeting of the Public Private–Participation Accounts Committee of the Parliament (PP-PAC) in 2012 pushed for implementing the project urgently through PPP on annuity model. Again tenders were floated and no one bid. No one thought that they should call the L&Ts or Afcons or for that matter any other global engineering company to take a feedback and find out how why no one seems to be interested in such a large job. But then the bureaucracy knows everything.



Third time and there was only one bidder, ILFS. And a project cannot be given when there’s a single bidder. The fourth time too, IRB came out as the single bidder. The present government with its eagerness to build and in view of this undue delay, took permission from the CVC to award the project to the single bidder. The estimates were with in the parameters decided by an independent experts hired by the ministry and the contract was given. At this point, Congress MP Digvijay Singh gets into the picture and there are the usual noises of corruption and nepotism over the contract being awarded to a single bidder close to a BJP leader and so on. The government beats a hasty retreat. The country and its security can always wait. Doesn’t matter that the Chinese are building thousands of kilometers every year on other side of the border.



Now as if the PWDs, CPWDs, NHAI, BRO are not enough, the babus come up with a solution. They said, we will form yet another company under the Ministry of Surface Transport for developing roads and infrastructure on the international borders. And thus came into existence the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), the company with a mouthful name.



Voila, more offices, more jobs, more avenues for postings and promotions in Delhi for the IAS and the engineers. NHIDCL went on road shows in different cities, wrote to the embassies of other countries to encourage their nation’s infrastructure companies to come and bid and thus having found the magic mantra, they floated the tender for Zojila once again, the fifth time. Expectedly, no one bid. Now NHIDCL says that they will go back to the EPC mode. So it is back to where we started five years ago and to the old failed formula.



It has taken over six years to not be able to start a project of national importance. And Zojila, is not an ordinary project. It is in the list of the projects directly monitored by the all powerful PMO. Building roads and tunnels is not a rocket science no matter how difficult a terrain is. But trust us to complicate the simplest things. Now we wait for the next lofty announcement after the next incursion into our borders without anyone trying to tackle the devil in the detail.



(Sachin Shridhar is a former policeman turned entrepreneur)



