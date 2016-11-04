Ruminations: Political pulse

The dead weight of ambition and the crippling insecurity of a generation of leaders, pulling on well beyond their sell by date, are proving to be the undoing of political parties. And in the process taking down the nature of dialogue across the country in a manner that appears to be difficult to retrieve. The recent blood feud in the Samajwadi Party family has come into the open and is therefore known. What you see is an out-of-sorts Mulayam Singh Yadav trying to reconcile filial duty with brotherly affection. Look deeper and it turns out to be the same old story — it is less about differences in a family and more about the so-called old guard reluctant to let go of the reins of power to the party’s GenNext. Look even deeper and it is about the first right of refusal for political client servicing and reward.It is no different in the DMK, in the National Conference, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal). And in the Congress party and even the Bharatiya Janata Party.About the BJP first, because this is a party with a new Prime Minister voted to power on a historic mandate. The 2014 election was all about Narendra Modi. His own dialogue with voters in the run-up to the general elections was largely modern, focusing on development, starting an all-new war against corruption in public life and tax evasion, creating jobs, growth and helping businessmen set up more businesses. Yet, it is worth the while to ask whether Modi may have come to the national stage five years late, in 2014 and not in 2009 when his name was first tossed up to lead the party in the Lok Sabha polls. That it didn’t happen was the result of two factors. The BJP was defensive about Modi’s connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots and he had yet to get a clean chit from all concerned. More importantly, it had to accommodate LK Advani’s driving ambition to be prime minister, and despite the political portents stuck with him and paid the price. Those political portents were straightforward, that it would be difficult to unseat the UPA, which had prevented the alarm bells from going off on the economy and was flush with the success of the Indo-US nuclear deal which it was able to sell as a battle won, mainly because of the face-off with the Left and the Lok Sabha cash-for-votes controversy. All that, unless the BJP had something different to offer. In Advani it did not. His loss was the political equivalent of unrequited love, which consigned him to the status of ‘permanently sulking elder statesman’ of the BJP.For everyone else, the downside was five years of UPA-II spent largely in managing political forest fires which a lame duck prime minister, hamstrung by the lack of any kind of political capital was unable to deal with. It was an inevitability no one saw in 2009 because the BJP had chosen to defer to an aged leader’s near-impossible ambition when Modi was rearing to get on to the big stage, and introduce his ideas, some perhaps divisive, but challenging to the status quo.In holding back Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party is making a similar mistake. The Congress is doing pretty much nothing to push back the BJP, hobbled by the lack of numbers in Parliament, and slowed by an ageing leadership unable to generate new ideas yet refusing to let go. However, around 2008 the discussion began over a succession plan for Rahul, perhaps first as a Union minister, and then later as the party’s prime ministerial candidate.There is no single view of why that did not happen, but it is evident that the deeply entrenched old guard in India’s oldest party had asserted itself and his mother, party president Sonia Gandhi, played along. Another thing is evident. Rahul has lost steam. That might seem a surprising thing to say in the light of his recent actions following the suicide of an army veteran over the one rank one pension issue. But, politics is all about timing and Rahul is clearly jaded, waiting for years for his moment to come.In the cut and thrust of politics, when parties are hiring professional strategists, it’s surprising that many of them continue to be moribund organisations suspicious of plain-speak. Perhaps they could learn from the Australian Cricket Board which told Steve Waugh at the peak of his career as captain to move on. Or showed the door to another captain, Michael Clarke. As the Aussies have shown, there’s no substitute for saying it as it is.It is true, change might bring pitfalls, because GenNext is not a uni-layered concept. Take the case of Arvind Kejriwal of Aam Aadmi Party, arguably the only one throwing repeated challenges to the Modi government and the BJP, Kejriwal has not been able to rise above sectarian and jingoistic-nationalistic issues, on which he has usually sided with his principal political opponents. Those positions do not tie in with the idea of GenNext and its modern views. That he is still able to become a political entity of note is not just about tenacity. His political timing for forming his party was perfect — against the backdrop of the Jan Lokpal agitation when his stock was high, plunging into election mode in a state where the incumbent was weighed down by anti-incumbency. For a man with untested political skills, and yet to show he has them, Kejriwal and AAP have surely done well because, clearly, he has a throbbing political pulse.